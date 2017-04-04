News By Tag
Louis Gomez joins the MaK Mortgage Team at Suburban Mortgage in Phoenix
"I couldn't be more excited to join Suburban Mortgage due to their amazing reputation and committment to success," Louis said. "and I am looking forward to providing that same level of service to my future clients and real estate partners."
"My dedication to improving our industry with the development of top-notch talent is a priority to me," Matthew Kelchner, Team Lead of the MaK Mortgage Team, commented. "I am always striving to improve my level of service for my long-time clients and referral partners." he continued.
"With the over 25 years of experience and knowledge of Suburban Mortgage, we can provide an array of loan programs, a high level of customer service, and the technology needed to ensure the best possible home mortgage experience anywhere," Matt Kelchner concluded.
The MaK Mortgage Team is a group that specializes in expert Real Estate coaching, proprietary marketing support, and solution based residential mortgage financing for purchase or refinance. With many lending options and programs such as Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, as well as numerous creative non-traditional loan programs.
Suburban Mortgage, Inc. is one of the largest privately held mortgage bankers in Arizona, locally owned and operated in the Valley since 1988. As a 'one stop shop' for mortgage services, their 'in house' processing, underwriting, and funding provides a fast and solution based mortgage experience.
For more information about the MaK Mortgage Team, visit https://www.MakMortgageTeam.com
