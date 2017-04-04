 
News By Tag
* Mortgage
* Real Estate
* Mortgage Loans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Phoenix
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Louis Gomez joins the MaK Mortgage Team at Suburban Mortgage in Phoenix

 
 
Louis Gomez | Sr. Loan Officer
Louis Gomez | Sr. Loan Officer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mortgage
* Real Estate
* Mortgage Loans

Industry:
* Mortgage

Location:
* Phoenix - Arizona - US

Subject:
* Executives

PHOENIX - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Louis Gomez, a long time Arizona resident has joined the 'MaK Mortgage Team' of Suburban Mortgage in Phoenix as a Senior Loan Officer.   With over 15 years of experience in residential mortgage lending here in the Valley of the Sun, Louis is combining his expertise with the Phoenix, Arizona based lender.

"I couldn't be more excited to join Suburban Mortgage due to their amazing reputation and committment to success," Louis said. "and I am looking forward to providing that same level of service to my future clients and real estate partners."

"My dedication to improving our industry with the development of top-notch talent is a priority to me," Matthew Kelchner, Team Lead of the MaK Mortgage Team, commented.  "I am always striving to improve my level of service for my long-time clients and referral partners." he continued.

"With the over 25 years of experience and knowledge of Suburban Mortgage, we can provide an array of loan programs, a high level of customer service, and the technology needed to ensure the best possible home mortgage experience anywhere," Matt Kelchner concluded.

The MaK Mortgage Team is a group that specializes in expert Real Estate coaching, proprietary marketing support, and solution based residential mortgage financing for purchase or refinance.  With many lending options and programs such as Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, as well as numerous creative non-traditional loan programs.

Suburban Mortgage, Inc. is one of the largest privately held mortgage bankers in Arizona, locally owned and operated in the Valley since 1988.  As a 'one stop shop' for mortgage services, their 'in house' processing, underwriting, and funding provides a fast and solution based mortgage experience.

For more information about the MaK Mortgage Team, visit https://www.MakMortgageTeam.com

Contact
Jennifer Elliot | Public Relations
***@makmortgageteam.com
End
Source:Suburban Mortgage
Email:***@makmortgageteam.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2017
MaK Mortgage Team News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share