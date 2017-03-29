News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nsuk Professional Laundry Limited Offers Great Perks to Supporters of Their Humanitarian Mission
A businessman with a mission has launched the 'Help Us Build a Laundry For Our African Village' crowdfunding campaign. The team is raising the funds needed for a start-up business that wants to improve the lives of poor villagers in Uganda.
The humanitarian benefits that Nsuk plans to bring to the poor villagers in Uganda do not end with clean clothes. The team has a long term goal with their focus on improving living conditions, and making a real difference in the villages that they grew up in. Once the company is off the ground, Nsuk plans on using the profits to build low cost housing for the families in need. They have a goal of building 10 low-cost houses in the first year at an approximate cost of $13,500 per home. In years 2-5 they plan on building at least 20 homes per year, and completing their mission in year 6 with the final 10 homes. So, by the time the team has completed their mission, they will have built 100 self-contained houses for the local people in the Namayumba - Wakiso District of Uganda.
The team has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for Nsuk Professional Laundry Limited and they are now ready to begin the process of making this humanitarian dream a reality which is why they have launched their campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several amazing perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, offers supporters the opportunity to back a great cause and get a handmade African souvenir as a reward. The perks range in value from a simple but heartfelt "Thank you", to items such as: a wallet, keychains, passport bag. kitchen apron and gloves, hats, purses, placemats, wall art, t-shirts, and a bundle perk that includes multiple items. All items are hand crafted by a local village lady, and mailed straight from Africa. Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.
About Nsuk Professional Laundry Limited:
Kampala, Uganda based Nsuk Professional Laundry Limited was founded by Peter Ntaate and consists of a talented team of dedicated professionals. The company will offer laundry and dry cleaning services on a subsistence level to their local community in the hopes of improving their lives. Nsuk plans on evolving into a large scale company with a solid mission of helping improve communities by providing a simple service that many people take for granted, while using proceeds to build low-cost housing for the underprivileged people.
To learn more about the Nsuk crowdfunding project visit: https://igg.me/
To contact via email write to Peter Ntaate at: ntaatepeter@
Contact
Peter Ntaate
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse