Nsuk Professional Laundry Limited Offers Great Perks to Supporters of Their Humanitarian Mission

A businessman with a mission has launched the 'Help Us Build a Laundry For Our African Village' crowdfunding campaign. The team is raising the funds needed for a start-up business that wants to improve the lives of poor villagers in Uganda.
 
 
NSUK Team and Villagers
NSUK Team and Villagers
 
KAMPALA, Uganda - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Peter Ntaate, the president and founder of Africa based start-up "Nsuk Professional Laundry Limited", has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a funding goal of $50,000. Ntaate launched this campaign to raise the funds needed to bring sustenance level laundry services to the people of Uganda. There is a lot involved with a project of this magnitude, but the team is very focused on making it a reality. Ntaate states, "We want to help the people in Uganda by offering laundry and dry cleaning services in the hopes of improving their lives! This may be a simple service to most people who take clean clothes for granted, but for our community, it is a real luxury." The funds raised with this campaign will be used to purchase land, hi-tech laundry equipment, and service vehicles.

The humanitarian benefits that Nsuk plans to bring to the poor villagers in Uganda do not end with clean clothes. The team has a long term goal with their focus on improving living conditions, and making a real difference in the villages that they grew up in. Once the company is off the ground, Nsuk plans on using the profits to build low cost housing for the families in need. They have a goal of building 10 low-cost houses in the first year at an approximate cost of $13,500 per home. In years 2-5 they plan on building at least 20 homes per year, and completing their mission in year 6 with the final 10 homes. So, by the time the team has completed their mission, they will have built 100 self-contained houses for the local people in the Namayumba - Wakiso District of Uganda.

The team has been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for Nsuk Professional Laundry Limited and they are now ready to begin the process of making this humanitarian dream a reality which is why they have launched their campaign, and hired a team of crowdfunding specialists to help them spread the word. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several amazing perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, offers supporters the opportunity to back a great cause and get a handmade African souvenir as a reward. The perks range in value from a simple but heartfelt "Thank you", to items such as: a wallet, keychains, passport bag. kitchen apron and gloves, hats, purses, placemats, wall art, t-shirts, and a bundle perk that includes multiple items. All items are hand crafted by a local village lady, and mailed straight from Africa. Full details can be found on the Indiegogo campaign page.

About Nsuk Professional Laundry Limited:

Kampala, Uganda based Nsuk Professional Laundry Limited was founded by Peter Ntaate and consists of a talented team of dedicated professionals. The company will offer laundry and dry cleaning services on a subsistence level to their local community in the hopes of improving their lives. Nsuk plans on evolving into a large scale company with a solid mission of helping improve communities by providing a simple service that many people take for granted, while using proceeds to build low-cost housing for the underprivileged people.

To learn more about the Nsuk crowdfunding project visit:  https://igg.me/at/nsuk/x/4835639

To contact via email write to Peter Ntaate at: ntaatepeter@gmail.com

Source:NSUK Professional Laundry Ltd.
Email:***@gmail.com
