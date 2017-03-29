News By Tag
Renowned Veterinary Nutritionist Will Speak at SUNY Delhi April 20th
Dr. R. Geoffrey Broderick Continues Groundbreaking Efforts to Help Animals with New Book "Compassion for Pets
Dr. Broderick, or "Doc" as he is commonly known all over the world, will return to his SUNY Delhi alma mater on Thursday, April 20th for the first time since 1963 when he was a student in Delhi's Veterinary Science program. Doc will be autographing copies of "Compassion for Pets" in the Farrell Student and Community Center on the Delhi campus Thursday, April 20th. He will be at Barnes and Noble at SUNY Delhi from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Later that day the public is invited to hear him speak in Okun Theatre. His lecture will be preceded by a reception of light hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks at 5:15 p.m. in the Farrell lobby with the lecture beginning at 5:45 p.m. A book signing will immediately follow, around 7 p.m. There is not charge to attend. The event is sponsored by the SUNY Delhi Alumni Association and Barnes and Noble at SUNY Delhi. The hard cover "Compassion for Pets" book costs $29.99.
In the 60's, Doc went on to earn his degree from Kansas State University. He declared the commencement of the natural pet food movement at the Health & Nutrition Expo in New York City in the early 70's, and has been creating products free of chemical additives, artificial colors, flavors, sugars and MSG ever since. His award-winning formulas are sold around the world and recognized as the first pet foods that use Preventive Nutrition to actually help prevent disease in animals. Super-Food antioxidant and Phyto-Food immunity support are two Probiotic formulas that represent the culmination of nearly 50 years of Doc's veterinary medical practice as well as research and worldwide search for the ultimate combination of ingredients to ignite the immune system in cats, dogs and other animals.
The Cornucopia canned food for dogs and cats is created from non-GMO, certified organic, human-grade ingredients and wild-caught fish and is free from antibiotics, hormones, rendered meats and meals, and carrageenan.
This unique approach to nutrition helps pets live longer, healthier lives. "I believe that Preventive Nutrition is the first line of defense against disease and aging and that a perfect diet is one of the best things you can do to secure lasting health for anyone. That's my promise to you. This is the new paradigm in health care for pets, this is 'health assurance', and this is my gift to my children, the animals of this world," says Doc. "Compassion for Pets" covers topics that range from the difference in the requirements of the diet of an omnivorous carnivore (the dog), and an obligate carnivore (the cat) to learning what pet food really is, where the ingredients come from, and how it is made; how it is unacceptable to lose one-half to two-thirds of a pet's life by feeding non-human-grade toxic pet food and teaches the consumer how to read and understand a pet food label.
Doc's work, however, has far surpassed his Long Island based clinic and efforts to produce quality nutritional food for pets. In February 1997, he traveled to Calcutta after being invited to teach people how to feed masses of animals in India by a group called Compassionate Crusaders Trust (http://uid13737.fan-
Having had such a profound experience, it continues to push Dr. Broderick towards his passion for helping animals as well as his worldwide humanitarian efforts. This is thoroughly shown in "Compassion For Pets" through his years of involvement as a pioneer in animal nutrition, his veterinary practice (Southdown Animal Hospital, 229 Wall St, Huntington, New York 11743 – Phone 631-427-7321)
Doc will conclude his local visit on Friday, April 21st as a guest lecturer in SUNY Delhi's Veterinary Science classes.
For More Information on Dr. Broderick, his book and Cornucopia Pet Foods, please visit www.CornucopiaPetFoods.com
