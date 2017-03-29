 
Renowned Veterinary Nutritionist Will Speak at SUNY Delhi April 20th

Dr. R. Geoffrey Broderick Continues Groundbreaking Efforts to Help Animals with New Book "Compassion for Pets
 
 
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- When we think of common health and nutrition practices that we use day by day to help live long and fruitful lives, what our diet consists of is usually the biggest factor. But where does that leave the wonderful creatures that bring so much joy to those lives...our pets? "Compassion For Pets" is 232 pages of a money-saving, grief-saving, lifesaving, groundbreaking new book by Dr. R. Geoffrey Broderick- practicing veterinarian for 48 years, veterinary nutritionist and creator of Cornucopia Pet Foods. Uncovering the dirty secrets of the commercial pet food industry and offering enlightening and insightful information regarding proper pet nutrition for both dogs and cats, "Compassion for Pets" is helping thousands of pet owners give their companions the absolute best and increase both the quality and duration of their lives.

Dr. Broderick, or "Doc" as he is commonly known all over the world, will return to his SUNY Delhi alma mater on Thursday, April 20th for the first time since 1963 when he was a student in Delhi's Veterinary Science program.  Doc will be autographing copies of "Compassion for Pets" in the Farrell Student and Community Center on the Delhi campus Thursday, April 20th.   He will be at Barnes and Noble at SUNY Delhi from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.  Later that day the public is invited to hear him speak in Okun Theatre.  His lecture will be preceded by a reception of light hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks at 5:15 p.m. in the Farrell lobby with the lecture beginning at 5:45 p.m.  A book signing will immediately follow, around 7 p.m.   There is not charge to attend.  The event is sponsored by the SUNY Delhi Alumni Association and Barnes and Noble at SUNY Delhi.  The hard cover "Compassion for Pets" book costs $29.99.

In the 60's, Doc went on to earn his degree from Kansas State University.  He declared the commencement of the natural pet food movement  at the Health & Nutrition Expo in New York City in the early 70's, and has been creating products free of chemical additives, artificial colors, flavors, sugars and MSG ever since. His award-winning formulas are sold around the world and recognized as the first pet foods that use Preventive Nutrition to actually help prevent disease in animals. Super-Food antioxidant and Phyto-Food immunity support are two Probiotic formulas that represent the culmination of nearly 50 years of Doc's veterinary medical practice as well as research and worldwide search for the ultimate combination of ingredients to ignite the immune system in cats, dogs and other animals.

The Cornucopia canned food for dogs and cats is created from non-GMO, certified organic, human-grade ingredients and wild-caught fish and is free from antibiotics, hormones, rendered meats and meals, and carrageenan.

This unique approach to nutrition helps pets live longer, healthier lives. "I believe that Preventive Nutrition is the first line of defense against disease and aging and that a perfect diet is one of the best things you can do to secure lasting health for anyone. That's my promise to you. This is the new paradigm in health care for pets, this is 'health assurance', and this is my gift to my children, the animals of this world," says Doc. "Compassion for Pets" covers topics that range from the difference in the requirements of the diet of an omnivorous carnivore (the dog), and an obligate carnivore (the cat) to learning what pet food really is, where the ingredients come from, and how it is made; how it is unacceptable to lose one-half to two-thirds of a pet's life by feeding non-human-grade toxic pet food and teaches the consumer how to read and understand a pet food label.

Doc's work, however, has far surpassed his Long Island based clinic and efforts to produce quality nutritional food for pets. In February 1997, he traveled to Calcutta after being invited to teach people how to feed masses of animals in India by a group called Compassionate Crusaders Trust (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1407591&sid=26...). While there, he met with many people in academia, business, the banking industry, and those involved in feeding and sheltering homeless animals. The most striking individual with whom he spent time on several occasions, was Mother Teresa. Upon meeting her, Doc explained that he was there to help the hungry and homeless animals of Calcutta, as well as all of India. Mother Teresa (who the Vatican recently declared a Saint) looked at him and said, "What about the children? Remember the children. Don't forget the children." to which he replied, "But Mother, the animals are my children." They met on several occasions after that and had many discussions regarding Doc's work with the animals, the children, the homeless, the hungry and the poor. In this spirit, Doc has donated thousands of dollars of food to animal shelters throughout his career.

Having had such a profound experience, it continues to push Dr. Broderick towards his passion for helping animals as well as his worldwide humanitarian efforts. This is thoroughly shown in "Compassion For Pets" through his years of involvement as a pioneer in animal nutrition, his veterinary practice (Southdown Animal Hospital, 229 Wall St, Huntington, New York 11743 – Phone 631-427-7321), and continued lectures and speaking engagements in which he travels to various conferences, schools, and community centers.

Doc will conclude his local visit on Friday, April 21st as a guest lecturer in SUNY Delhi's Veterinary Science classes.

For More Information on Dr. Broderick, his book and Cornucopia Pet Foods, please visit www.CornucopiaPetFoods.com (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1407591&sid=26...) or call 631-427-7479

Facebook.com/CornucopiaPetFoods

Twitter: @CornucopiaPet

Cornucopia Pet Food YouTube Channel

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick [AT] Rickeberle.com

Rick Eberle PR Agency
