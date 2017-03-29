News By Tag
K+ Organics Launches New Line of Low Sugar Certified Organic Sports Drinks
Uniquely Formulated for Young Athletes to Battle Sugary Snacks, Juices and Sports Drinks
K+ Organics sports drinks are made with organic and natural flavors, colorings, and natural sweeteners that provide healthy and essential calories that active kids require. Best of all, each drink is formulated with distinct vitamins and mineral levels vital for your future MVP.
It's time to reclaim the health of our children by tossing out the sugary, chemically infused sports drinks. Take their game and nutrition to the next level by grabbing an Organic K+.
K+ is currently available in Fruit Punch, Orange and Lime flavors at Bristol Farms and Gelson's in the Southern California area with new markets rolling out later this year. The drinks retail for $2.49 each. Visit our website for more information:
