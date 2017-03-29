News By Tag
Small employers in Chicago save money on health insurance in 2017
Employers are scrambling to find a solution, yet at a cost that could be as much as double their mortgage. This increase produces a financial strain on their family.
"The problem is the is a lack of information in the marketplace. Many do not know where to go for the information. Their trusted advisor may not be clear on the options to do next." Says, Butch Zemar, healthcare reform specialist and author.
For 2017 health insurance renewals in Chicago, some small shops received a 60% or more increase in their health insurance premiums for them and their family. Double-
"Some business owners had to sell off goods, sell a part of their company or even closed their doors to help pay for health insurance", Zemar adds.
The industry itself is in flux. Many insurance brokers either only know one side of the equation, or lack the initiative to find a solution for small employers. It has become increasing difficult to weed through the mess of misinformation. These small businesses are needing this help.
"Just by outlining some of the differences between the exchange plans and the employer plans is a great start. There is also a possibility that you are overpaying in coverage to get access to the doctors you want. What about the coverage you are not using, yet you pay for each month", says, Zemar.
This resource can be detrimental for small businesses to move ahead in their field and compete for great talent to work for them. Now go demand your savings so you can take the business to a whole new level.
Butch Zemar is a published author, speaker, and writer is known for his expertise in the health insurance marketplace. For more information, please contact 708-535-3006 or http://www.ButchZemar.com
Media Contact
Butch Zemar
708-535-3006
***@elitebenefits.net
