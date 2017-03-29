 
News By Tag
* Health Insurance
* Obamacare
* Employee Benefits
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029


Small employers in Chicago save money on health insurance in 2017

Employers are scrambling to find a solution, yet at a cost that could be as much as double their mortgage. This increase produces a financial strain on their family.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health Insurance
Obamacare
Employee Benefits

Industry:
Business

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has confused many people lately.  The massive increases for January 1st, 2017, has left many in a pickle. Employers are scrambling to find a solution, yet at a cost that could be as much as double their mortgage.  This increase produces a financial strain on their family.

"The problem is the is a lack of information in the marketplace.  Many do not know where to go for the information. Their trusted advisor may not be clear on the options to do next." Says, Butch Zemar, healthcare reform specialist and author.

For 2017 health insurance renewals in Chicago, some small shops received a 60% or more increase in their health insurance premiums for them and their family.  Double-digit increases were crazy when they first started at 15%-30%.

"Some business owners had to sell off goods, sell a part of their company or even closed their doors to help pay for health insurance", Zemar adds.

The industry itself is in flux.  Many insurance brokers either only know one side of the equation, or lack the initiative to find a solution for small employers. It has become increasing difficult to weed through the mess of misinformation. These small businesses are needing this help.

"Just by outlining some of the differences between the exchange plans and the employer plans is a great start.  There is also a possibility that you are overpaying in coverage to get access to the doctors you want.  What about the coverage you are not using, yet you pay for each month", says, Zemar.

This resource can be detrimental for small businesses to move ahead in their field and compete for great talent to work for them. Now go demand your savings so you can take the business to a whole new level.

Butch Zemar is a published author, speaker, and writer is known for his expertise in the health insurance marketplace. For more information, please contact 708-535-3006 or http://www.ButchZemar.com

Media Contact
Butch Zemar
708-535-3006
***@elitebenefits.net
End
Source:Butch Zemar
Email:***@elitebenefits.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Butch Zemar - Healthcare Reform Specialist PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share