Arthur J. Ross III, MD, MBA, Joins MedAware Systems' Scientific Advisory Board

-- MedAware Systems, Inc. announced today that Dr. Arthur Ross is joining the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.A pediatric surgeon and researcher, Dr. Ross has served three medical schools as a campus executive or dean. He is currently serving as Interim Dean and Professor at Florida Atlantic University's Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine. Dr. Ross also led the West Virginia University School of Medicine from 2010 – 2015 where the School fully restructured its faculty practice and teaching hospital management under his leadership.He served as a faculty physician at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia/University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; as the founding regional dean for the Western Clinical Campus of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine; and as dean of Chicago Medical School and vice president for medical affairs of Rosalind Franklin University.Dr. Ross is certified by the American Board of Surgery in general and pediatric surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the American Academy of Pediatrics. He is the author or co-author of almost 100 original articles and book chapters. His medical degree is from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, with postgraduate medical and research training at Duke University Medical Center, the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He earned a Master's in Administrative Medicine from the University of Wisconsin - Madison and a Master's of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin - La Crosse."We are excited to have Dr. Ross join our Scientific Advisory Board" said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Nichol. He adds, "Dr. Ross will be a great asset to the Company as we expand the breadth and depth of our databases and develop strategic relationships with academic medical centers. We look forward with great anticipation to his thought leadership and insights in these areas of expertise."ABOUT MEDAWARE SYSTEMS, INC.MedAware Systems, Inc. disrupts the health informatics industry by forever changing the way Pharma and medical device companies, physicians, payers and consumers derive usable evidence from published clinical trials research. The Company's(SOHInfo™) is a Scientific-Data-as-a-Service (SDaaS™) solving the problem of making the vast and chaotic body of human clinical trials research instantly available and indispensable in understanding medical treatment safety and efficacy. SOHInfo organizes and standardizes data from all human clinical trials and provides immediate and actionable information on evidence-based medical treatments and outcomes.