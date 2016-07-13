News By Tag
Convirza Announces Record First Quarter Profits
Strong demand for call tracking and Conversation Analytics® software contributes to Convirza's best quarter in 16 years.
First, Convirza consolidated company locations from California, Ohio and Utah. Today company headquarters located in Utah's Silicon Slopes are perfectly positioned to benefit from the technology hotbed, low taxes and inexpensive real estate.
CNBC ranked Utah as "America's Top State for Business" (http://www.cnbc.com/
Second, during the last year, Convirza added 20 new employees from Utah's innovative tech market. Todd Geller, senior vice president of business development, joined the board of advisors in March, allowing Convirza to leverage his market expertise and product insight. Convirza's management team continues to drive market innovation while developing highly efficient, stable telephony and call tracking systems.
Lastly, profits were propelled by Convirza's Conversation Analytics® services. "We are seeing a flood of agencies take advantage of our best-in-class white label call tracking solutions," said John-Paul Scoville, chief operating officer. Convirza remains the top provider of intelligent technology for both digital marketers and call centers.
About Convirza
Convirza combines the next generation of intelligent call tracking with its Conversation Analytics® services, the leading speech recognition software. Since 2001, Convirza has enabled users to track marketing ROI, close rates, lead quality, and call quality. Offering award-winning features like Dynamic Number Insertion (DNI), full-scale Google Analytics integration and advanced IVR. Convirza is the most robust call tracking solution on the market. (www.convirza.com (https://www.convirza.com/
Contact
Stacy Wells, swells@convirza.com
John Paul Scoville, 888-857-7268
***@convirza.com
