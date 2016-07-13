 
Industry News





Convirza Announces Record First Quarter Profits

Strong demand for call tracking and Conversation Analytics® software contributes to Convirza's best quarter in 16 years.
 
 
DRAPER, Utah - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Convirza, the leading call tracking provider, announced today that March was the company's highest profitability month and end of the best quarter in company history. Convirza attributes this milestone to three key corporate initiatives.

First, Convirza consolidated company locations from California, Ohio and Utah. Today company headquarters located in Utah's Silicon Slopes are perfectly positioned to benefit from the technology hotbed, low taxes and inexpensive real estate.

CNBC ranked Utah as "America's Top State for Business" (http://www.cnbc.com/2016/07/13/a-high-tech-mecca-rises-to-rival-silicon-valley.html) in 2016 due to the business-friendly environment and industrious, talented workforce. Additionally, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently ranked (http://www.uschamberfoundation.org/enterprisingstates) Utah No.1 in innovation and entrepreneurship, No. 2 in high-tech performance and No. 3 in economic performance in a national study.

Second, during the last year, Convirza added 20 new employees from Utah's innovative tech market. Todd Geller, senior vice president of business development, joined the board of advisors in March, allowing Convirza to leverage his market expertise and product insight. Convirza's management team continues to drive market innovation while developing highly efficient, stable telephony and call tracking systems.

Lastly, profits were propelled by Convirza's Conversation Analytics® services. "We are seeing a flood of agencies take advantage of our best-in-class white label call tracking solutions," said John-Paul Scoville, chief operating officer. Convirza remains the top provider of intelligent technology for both digital marketers and call centers.

About Convirza

Convirza combines the next generation of intelligent call tracking with its Conversation Analytics® services, the leading speech recognition software. Since 2001, Convirza has enabled users to track marketing ROI, close rates, lead quality, and call quality. Offering award-winning features like Dynamic Number Insertion (DNI), full-scale Google Analytics integration and advanced IVR. Convirza is the most robust call tracking solution on the market. (www.convirza.com (https://www.convirza.com/marketplace/))

Contact
Stacy Wells, swells@convirza.com
John Paul Scoville, 888-857-7268
***@convirza.com
End
