L-Tron and Papaya Asian Kitchen to Host Happy Hour to Benefit RPD

 
 
VICTOR, N.Y. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- L-Tron Corporation announces an upcoming Happy Hour event in support of its Cuddle Bear Drive for the Rochester Police Department's (RPD) "Books and Bears" program. On April 11, 2017 from 5:00PM – 10:00 PM, Papaya Asian Kitchen & Bar www.papayarochester.com (at The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta, NY) will be donating 50% of all beverage purchases to the Cuddle Bear Drive.

The Cuddle Bear Drive was designed to provide sets of hardcover "Cuddle Bear" books and matching teddy bears to the RPD, in support of Rochester Mayor Warren's Books and Bears Program, so that officers can give them to children during stressful, scary and traumatic events:

·         Providing comfort and support to the children in our local community when they need it most.

·         Building trust and a positive relationship between children and Rochester Police Officers.

·         Encouraging literacy, coping skills, and the emotional well-being of the youth in the community.

Rochester's Mayor, Lovely Warren, says, "The Books and Bears program is a wonderful example of how a small gesture can lead to great things – which is the essence of community policing. When officers take the time during a busy and hectic event to acknowledge the presence of young children, they are showing those children that they are not invisible, that they matter and that we care about them. I want to thank L-Tron Corporation for supporting this wonderful program."

L-Tron will deliver donations to the Rochester Police Department on April 25th.

If you would like to contribute, please visit https://www.L-Tron.com/cuddlebear.

Interested in attending the Happy Hour at Papaya? Click for directions on google maps. (https://www.google.com/maps/place/Papaya+Asian+Kitchen+%2...)

Questions? Contact Julianne Pangal at:

Julianne.Pangal@L-Tron.com, 585-383-0050 x 115

