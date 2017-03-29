News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
L-Tron and Papaya Asian Kitchen to Host Happy Hour to Benefit RPD
The Cuddle Bear Drive was designed to provide sets of hardcover "Cuddle Bear" books and matching teddy bears to the RPD, in support of Rochester Mayor Warren's Books and Bears Program, so that officers can give them to children during stressful, scary and traumatic events:
· Providing comfort and support to the children in our local community when they need it most.
· Building trust and a positive relationship between children and Rochester Police Officers.
· Encouraging literacy, coping skills, and the emotional well-being of the youth in the community.
Rochester's Mayor, Lovely Warren, says, "The Books and Bears program is a wonderful example of how a small gesture can lead to great things – which is the essence of community policing. When officers take the time during a busy and hectic event to acknowledge the presence of young children, they are showing those children that they are not invisible, that they matter and that we care about them. I want to thank L-Tron Corporation for supporting this wonderful program."
L-Tron will deliver donations to the Rochester Police Department on April 25th.
If you would like to contribute, please visit https://www.L-
Interested in attending the Happy Hour at Papaya? Click for directions on google maps. (https://www.google.com/
Questions? Contact Julianne Pangal at:
Julianne.Pangal@
Contact
L-Tron Corporation
Julianne Pangal
***@l-tron.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse