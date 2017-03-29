O'LYN Proudly Sponsored The League School's Annual 5K Run/Walk for Autism

The team at O'LYN Roofing proudly gives back to its community, sponsoring a local charity run/walk. Learn more here!

Contact

Brianna Mello

***@olynroofing.com Brianna Mello

End

-- O'LYN Roofing announced today that it sponsored the League School's 4Annual 5K Run/Walk for Autism. The race took place this past Saturday, April 1, at Old Post Elementary School in Walpole, MA. It may have been April Fools Day but the weather was no joke. Freezing rain that turned to sleet kept the turn out from being as numerous as years past, but there was still a solid number of volunteers and runners who showed up to support the event. The poor weather did not dampen the spirits of participants, however, who were dancing and celebrating all morning long before the race even began.The League School has been helping to enrich the lives of children with autism for 50 years. It is a non-profit, private school for students ages 3 to 22 who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. This is the second year in a row that O'LYN has sponsored the League School 5K. When asked why he felt it was so important to continue support, owner Michael Olen said "The work that the league school does is incredibly important. We are lucky that there is a school like this in our community and we are happy to be able to support them in whatever way we can". All proceeds from the 5K race go to the school, directly benefiting the lives of the students who attend the League School.For more information about the League School, please visit their website:For more information about O'LYN Roofing, please visit our website:www.olynroofing.com