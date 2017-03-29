News By Tag
O'LYN Proudly Sponsored The League School's Annual 5K Run/Walk for Autism
The team at O'LYN Roofing proudly gives back to its community, sponsoring a local charity run/walk. Learn more here!
The League School has been helping to enrich the lives of children with autism for 50 years. It is a non-profit, private school for students ages 3 to 22 who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. This is the second year in a row that O'LYN has sponsored the League School 5K. When asked why he felt it was so important to continue support, owner Michael Olen said "The work that the league school does is incredibly important. We are lucky that there is a school like this in our community and we are happy to be able to support them in whatever way we can". All proceeds from the 5K race go to the school, directly benefiting the lives of the students who attend the League School.
For more information about the League School, please visit their website:
http://leagueschool.org
For more information about O'LYN Roofing, please visit our website:
www.olynroofing.com
