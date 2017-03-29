News By Tag
Brookfield Residential Debuts New Distinctive Home Designs by KTGY at Kissing Tree
According to Manny Gonzalez, FAIA, LEED AP, managing principal of KTGY's Los Angeles office and head of the firm's 55+ studio, "We designed the Colby, Emerson and Clarkson plans to appeal to a wide variety of 55+ consumer preferences. Homebuyers have lots of options at Kissing Tree -- not only on the inside of the home, but also what they want their home to look like on the outside."
KTGY designed five very distinct architectural styles: Modern Farmhouse, Texas Hill Country, Contemporary, Santa Barbara and Traditional. Additionally, each architectural style offers exterior options. Gonzalez kiddingly said, "You won't find the typical 'salad dressing' variety of architecture here (ie., French, Italian and Ranch)!"
The homes blend great looking exteriors with Universal Design and enhanced living spaces on the inside, notes Gonzalez. "Buyers can personalize their new home to fit their needs and lifestyle like adding an expanded cover patio, a den or study or a Casita for entertaining, as guest quarters, home office or hobby room."
Gonzalez also points out that the laundry room has been moved from its traditional location at the entry point from the garage to a more useful location adjacent to the master suite closet or dressing area. This accomplishes two things: it creates an "owner's entry" into the home with only one door to go through that can also feature a drop zone to lay down keys, mail and cell phone often with a recharging station. Since the home is generally occupied by only the 55+ owners, having the laundry room adjacent to the master suite allows for the opportunity to provide a "horizontal laundry chute" so that the owners don't have to lug the only real laundry they generate through the house to the old laundry room location anymore.
The Colby, Emerson and Clarkson homes offer spacious floor plans from 1,850 square feet to 2,957 square feet. Home prices will range from approximately $275,000 to $500,000.
"Kissing Tree offers what today's active adults want in both a home and in a community: homes that incorporate Universal Design and indoor-outdoor living, and have so many choices that the homes feel nearly like a custom home; plus being located in a resort-style, walkable community with trails and activities so it is a 'staycation' every day," Gonzalez exclaimed.
"Active adults are excited about the Kissing Tree community," Edjuan Bailey, vice president of marketing at Brookfield Residential Texas, said. "So far, we have welcomed visitors from all over the country, including Maui, Boston, Los Angeles and many other cities across Texas. And, we are just getting started. Our golf course and many other amenities will open later this year."
Kissing Tree was designed to change the way baby boomers envision the next phase of their lives, including retirement. The community will feature not only a collection of indoor and outdoor amenities at the community's social focal point, called The Mix, but it will also include an 18-hole golf course, an 18-hole putting course
Kissing Tree's community amenities include
Residents of Kissing Tree will be close to entertainment, shopping, freeways, transportation, jobs and education. Texas State University is located in San Marcos and so are the popular Tanger Outlets shopping centers. Residents and tourists will also enjoy the San Marcos River, the art scene, live music and nightlife, and athletic and community events and festivals.
"We have enjoyed working with KTGY Architecture + Planning on Brookfield Residential's first baby boomer-centric new home community," Scott Turner, general manager of Kissing Tree, said. "Together, we collaborated to deliver thoughtful designs specifically geared to the 55+ community, and we think our residents will genuinely feel at home. Our visitor numbers have been tremendous at Kissing Tree. Since the community opening, more than 300 prospects have signed up for the reservation program to select their lot and home site."
For more information about Kissing Tree, visit www.kissingtree.com or follow Kissing Tree on Facebook.com/
About Brookfield Residential (Texas)
Brookfield Residential Texas, a division of Brookfield Residential, is a full-service homebuilder and developer in Central Texas. Through our expertise, passion and focus on outstanding customer service, we strive to create the best places to call home. At every stage of life, our thoughtfully designed communities make it easy for buyers to find their dream home. For more information, visit Texas.BrookfieldResidential.com.
Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, sell lots to third-party builders, and operate our own home building division. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.
About KTGY Architecture + Planning
Celebrating 25 years, KTGY Architecture + Planning is an international award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm delivering innovation, artistry and attention to detail across multiple offices and studios, ensuring that clients and communities get the best the firm has to offer no matter the building type or location. KTGY's architects and planners combine big picture opportunities, leading-edge sustainable practices and impeccable design standards to help create developments of enduring value. KTGY serves clients worldwide from offices located in Chicago, Denver, Irvine, Los Angeles, Oakland, Pune and Tysons. Visit www.ktgy.com (http://ktgy.com/
