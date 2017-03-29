 
Standard Lifters, Inc. Updates Their Online Catalog

CDS (Catalog Data Solutions), a leading provider of 3D Catalog & eCommerce solutions that get industrial suppliers products found, designed-in, and purchased, today announced that Standard Lifters has updated their online catalog.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Standard Lifters has added their GK180 and GK205 Locking Collars to their CAD library for designer convenience. They have also reconfigured their base/bushing CAD catalog to feature their recommended L Series base/bushing for all Guided Keeper applications.  The L Series base/bushing offers tooling suppliers maximum cost savings while providing superior production longevity for Metal Stampers.

CDS helps grow industrial B2B e-Commerce sales and strengthens customer loyalty for its clients through interactive online product catalogs, configurators, ecommerce, 3D CAD & BIM model solutions that drive SEO.

About Standard Lifters

Standard Lifters manufactures innovative and high quality die components for Tooling Suppliers and Metal Stampers Worldwide.  Their "direct from the manufacturer," approach is a seamless purchasing experience which provides exceptional customer support and quick turnaround, while maximizing cost savings for their global customers.  Standard Lifters products offer superior production performance, along with cost and time savings in design, machining, and assembly.  Their product lines (http://www.standardlifters.com/whyuse.html) include; Guided Keepers, Pilot Assemblies, Rail Lifters, Stock Ejectors, Gas Spring Clamps, and Fixed Stock Guides.

Website:   http://www.standardlifters.com/

About CDS (Catalog Data Solutions, Inc.)

CDS serves Industrial Suppliers by providing them with 3D Catalog & eCommerce solutions that get their products found, designed-in, and purchased. Founded in 2005 with headquarters in San Jose, CA, CDS enables building product and industrial parts manufacturers and their distributors to increase sales by enabling their products to be specified into new designs, improve website conversion rates, generate high quality sales leads, and improve customer service. CDS SaaS solutions include the CDS ModelServer™, CDS Catalog™, and CDS Configurator™. CDS's skilled and experienced professional services team provides CAD modeling and implementation services for the successful deployment of CDS SaaS solutions. The company's customers include the world's leading manufacturers and distributors in the building products, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries. For more information, call +1.408.550.8820 or visit www.catalogdatasolutions.com.

Press Queries: Jeannie Abernethy, Catalog Data Solutions

+1-408-550-8827

jabernethy@catalogds.com

All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

Jeannie Abernethy
***@catalogds.com
