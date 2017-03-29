News By Tag
* Saas
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Standard Lifters, Inc. Updates Their Online Catalog
CDS (Catalog Data Solutions), a leading provider of 3D Catalog & eCommerce solutions that get industrial suppliers products found, designed-in, and purchased, today announced that Standard Lifters has updated their online catalog.
CDS helps grow industrial B2B e-Commerce sales and strengthens customer loyalty for its clients through interactive online product catalogs, configurators, ecommerce, 3D CAD & BIM model solutions that drive SEO.
About Standard Lifters
Standard Lifters manufactures innovative and high quality die components for Tooling Suppliers and Metal Stampers Worldwide. Their "direct from the manufacturer," approach is a seamless purchasing experience which provides exceptional customer support and quick turnaround, while maximizing cost savings for their global customers. Standard Lifters products offer superior production performance, along with cost and time savings in design, machining, and assembly. Their product lines (http://www.standardlifters.com/
Website: http://www.standardlifters.com/
About CDS (Catalog Data Solutions, Inc.)
CDS serves Industrial Suppliers by providing them with 3D Catalog & eCommerce solutions that get their products found, designed-in, and purchased. Founded in 2005 with headquarters in San Jose, CA, CDS enables building product and industrial parts manufacturers and their distributors to increase sales by enabling their products to be specified into new designs, improve website conversion rates, generate high quality sales leads, and improve customer service. CDS SaaS solutions include the CDS ModelServer™
Press Queries: Jeannie Abernethy, Catalog Data Solutions
+1-408-550-8827
jabernethy@catalogds.com
All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders.
Contact
Jeannie Abernethy
***@catalogds.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse