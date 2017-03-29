KKOFFEE, invites you at Premier of Movie Pratap & invites profiles for a Bollywood & Hollywood movie

KKOFFEE, invites you at Premier of Movie Pratap at VM studio, New York & invites profiles for a Bollywood "Kisan" & Hollywood movie "Strike of Thones".Casting started for the movies and also looking for pre production and production crew.

-- KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED has a robust in-house production team that can produce with its enhanced capacity 11-13 films annually and can scale up to produce even more films annually. KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED has already in production of around 10 films to its credit and has major expansion plans for the future. It will not be an exaggeration to say that films from this company get the highest values from distributors and exhibitors, satellite & terrestrial channels, licensees and various other users of catalogue film repertoire.KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED is fortunate to have carved a niche for itself in British cinema and being called the leading film production house of the country is humbling. The vision extends itself, from speaking to Indians all over the world, to reaching out to a global multicultural audience. KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED has shot its films in maximum number of International countries by any producer of India. Through its films, KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED has boosted the tourism of many countries and regions. The quality of films produced by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LIMITED stand out for their look, feel and technique. Films like PRATAP can be compared with some of the best Hollywood films in terms of technique and quality.Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.Unlike many production companies, our facilities and experience span both live action film-making and CGI/stop frame animation. With nine experienced commercials directors covering animation and live action, along with in-house post production facilities, we provide a full production resource for our clients - right from creative scripting through to broadcast.Although our primary focus is the production of commercials and corporate communications videos, we also have an ongoing passion for producing development projects for television and cinema.Premier of film "Pratap"Movie "Pratap" will premiere on Sunday, April 29 at 1 p.m. EDT at VM Studios, Varick Street, New York. Immediately following the premiere, Pratap Director and Producer Vinay Maheshwari will join executives from leading technology companies on a panel to explore the issue and discuss industry efforts to bridge the gender gap. The Premier followed up with pres release and dinner. The Premier thus followed by Introduction of our next super star "Aashika Nath" and followed with singing ceremoney with KKOFFEE for 2 Films as actress and producer.On further Business planWe are planning to make 10 films this year, out of that 3 are already announced.Movies to be start shoot in May 2017 are "Kisan" and "The Strike of throne"Kisna, the bollywood movie based on the condition of farmers du to draught at Maharashtra (India). Producer of movie says "I'm excited to be at this point in the production of our film! The story of drought needs to be told; our global food supply and our very survival of humans depend on clean, abundant fresh water. I want to make the audience think about the amount of water they use every time they take a drink of water, enjoy a shower, or water their farm. We've become accustomed to opening the tap, and the water is always there. But everything changes when the well runs dry."About Strike of Throne, this is Hollywood Action Epic, based on the story of war in between thrones. The war include invasion, defeat victory, glamour and so on.We have planned to release these films in the Feb 2018.We are thus inviting profiles for the crew, actor, actress, child artist and so on. We are launching Aashika Nath as lead actress cum producer for Kishan and Strike of Thrones.Casting will be done by "INDIAN MODEL MANAGEMENT COMPANY" by Ausyh.Mail ID for submission of profile: afpconsultant@gmail.comWhats app at: +33-644640999.