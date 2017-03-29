News By Tag
NAI Robert Lynn Appoints CRE Industry Veteran Tom Lynn As Chairman
Office division president promoted to set company strategy, marketing-based initiatives
"Tom's father started NAI Robert Lynn more than 55 years ago and we are excited to see Tom's role come full circle," said Mark Miller, NAI Robert Lynn President. "Tom is a dynamic, high-energy leader and I have no doubt as chairman he'll do an outstanding job leading our company initiatives and improving NAI Robert Lynn across the board."
As former president and CEO of the company, Lynn increased business volume by 600 percent before selling the company in September 2001. Lynn rejoined NAI Robert Lynn in 2003 as office division president and NAI business director. He leads an office division that handles 300 office transactions annually. In his role as chairman, he will support NAI Robert Lynn team members company-wide and direct principals' meetings. His primary focus will be on company culture and marketing initiatives.
With more than 31 years in the commercial real estate industry, Lynn has negotiated more than 800 transactions, including the July 2016 sale of Geico's former regional headquarters, a 240,000-square-
Lynn has won numerous awards including National Association of Industrial and Office Properties Industrial Broker of the Year, Dallas Business Journal (DBJ) 40 Under 40, DBJ Heavy Hitter, D CEO Power Player and CoStar Group Power Broker, and he was recognized as the youngest SIOR in the United States.
Since 1986, he has been a member North Texas Commercial Association of Realtors. He is the founder of The Secret Angle, a Dallas-based non-profit committed to assisting the less fortunate in south/west Dallas, and he currently serves on the boards of The Bridge North Texas, a homeless recovery center, and Luke's FastBreaks, a foundation supporting pediatric cancer patients.
About NAI Robert Lynn
NAI Robert Lynn specializes in providing commercial brokerage and consulting services including tenant representation and owner representation for office, industrial and retail properties, property management, investment sales and purchases. The company has been ranked in the top five of the Costar ranking of Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) brokerage firms based on commercial square footage leased every year since the rankings began. NAI Robert Lynn has been providing its clients with superior service and market knowledge of the DFW area for 54 years. This is evidenced by the 2015 results, closing 866 transactions totaling more than 27 million square feet, and managing more than 6 million square feet of commercial properties. To learn more, visit www.robertlynn.com
