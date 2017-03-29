News By Tag
ZEDRA expands Jersey Funds team with two new hires
With more than 34 years experience behind him, Michael was previously employed by Vistra Fund Services in Jersey as a Director of its Funds and Corporate division. Prior to that he worked as a Director of TriAlpha Asset Management, and was a Founder and Managing Director for the Jersey based Herald Fund Services where he served for four years. He began his career specialising in financial services in his native South Africa before moving to Europe in 2000.
In his role, Michael will focus on new business development to build the firm's client base both in the UK and further afield to provide new market growth.
"We're thrilled to have someone of Michael's caliber joining ZEDRA," said Ivo Hemelraad, ZEDRA Group Director Corporate Funds & Legal. "He is highly experienced and well placed to drive the growth of the Funds business in Jersey."
Michael will report directly to Ivo Hemelraad.
Ryan Taylor, a graduate of Victoria Collage Jersey and a Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants, brings a wealth of experience with him. He began his career at Ernst & Young where he worked for five years with a focus in Financial Services and Investment Management clients. He joins ZEDRA from Vistra Fund Services Limited, where he rose through the ranks from Fund Accoutant to manage the Client Accounting Team and also act as the Funds Group Systems Controller.
"We are excited to have Ryan onboard since his specialised fund accounting knowledgeand technical mindset will enable us to deliver even more value to our clients," Ivo continues. "He has the business acumen and the education to provide excellent client servicing and new growth opportunities in Jersey and further afield."
Ryan's role will include improving ZEDRA's client experience by providing bespoke accounting and valuation solutions. He will also be instrumental in implementing our planned technical infrastructure.
The addition of Michael Capraro and Ryan Taylor fulfills another part of ZEDRA's strategic plan to be one of the Worlds premier Trust, Corporate and Fund service providers.
"We are delighted to welcome both Michael and Ryan to the ZEDRA Jersey team," said Niels Nielsen, ZEDRA CEO, "Their collective experience and backgrounds is an important asset as we continue to develop and build on our client base. The appointments are a signal of intent that we will continue to seek out the very best Trust, Corporate and Fund service professionals to help grow our firm."
For further information, please visit www.zedra.com
Media enquiries:
Guy Stephenson
Nacelle Limited
Tel: +44 (0)20 8333 9125
Guy Stephenson: gstephenson@
About ZEDRA
ZEDRA is an independent, global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services. The company was acquired from Barclays in January 2016 by an independent investor group, with an ambitious plan to grow the company, expanding and strengthening the services it offers to clients around the world. It currently has global offices in 11 jurisdictions, including Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, the UK and Switzerland.
ZEDRA's 370 strong team of industry experts is dedicated to creating and delivering bespoke solutions for clients. The business is focused on the strong commitment of an experienced team, fostering an entrepreneurial approach to delivering exceptional client services.
ZEDRA has diverse client base including high-net-worth individuals and their families, international corporations, institutional investors and entrepreneurs. Under the ownership of a private independent investor group, ZEDRA have the flexibility, boldness and expertise to respond to complex needs whilst maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance in an ever-evolving regulatory environment.
www.zedra.com
