A New Name for the Oldest LGBT Film Festival in South Florida

The MiFo LGBT Film Festival gets a fresh new look with a re-branding to help expand its audience and further its mission of educating and entertaining through culturally diverse LGBT film.

-- 19 years ago, a scrappy film festival came together to help put a spotlight on LGBT films and the local LGBT community. The 3-day event showcased 25 films and helped build Miami into a thriving epicenter of LGBT culture. Almost two decades later, that film festival has grown into a twice annual 10-day event that's solidified its place as a staple in the South Florida LGBT community. Now, it's getting a well-deserved rebranding to better reflect its long-standing history and mission.The Miami Gay and Lesbian Film Festival kicked off its inaugural event in Miami in 1998. In 2009, they expanded to include the local Fort Lauderdale community, changing their name a few years later to MiFo (incorporating elements of both locations to represent their expanded geographic reach). This year, the MiFo LGBT Film Festival is undergoing a full rebrand, and as part of that, a new name: The OUTSHINE Film Festival.stated. "As an organization, our goal has always been to showcase educational and entertaining film that helped encourage LGBT dialog - both locally and nationally - and our new name will help us do just that.The OUTshine Film Festival is a bi-annual LGBTQ film festival with a mission to inspire, entertain, and educate the public and encourage a sense of community through international and culturally diverse film, video and other media that offer historical and contemporary perspectives on the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender experience. Find more information at http://www.outshinefilm.com