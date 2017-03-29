News By Tag
A New Name for the Oldest LGBT Film Festival in South Florida
The MiFo LGBT Film Festival gets a fresh new look with a re-branding to help expand its audience and further its mission of educating and entertaining through culturally diverse LGBT film.
The Miami Gay and Lesbian Film Festival kicked off its inaugural event in Miami in 1998. In 2009, they expanded to include the local Fort Lauderdale community, changing their name a few years later to MiFo (incorporating elements of both locations to represent their expanded geographic reach). This year, the MiFo LGBT Film Festival is undergoing a full rebrand, and as part of that, a new name: The OUTSHINE Film Festival.
"19 years ago, we needed to say, The Miami and Fort Lauderdale Gay and Lesbian Film Festival"stated Mark Gilbert, Board Chair for the OUTSHINE Film Festival). "These days, our community has so much more recognition that we wanted the film festival to be more representative of what we've grown into as an organization in our 19 years of existence. Our new name gives us a better and more memorable image, showcases the amazing place that we live, and speaks volumes about us as a community."
As an organization, our goal has always been to showcase educational and entertaining film that helped encourage LGBT dialog - both locally and nationally - and our new name will help us do just that.
About OUTshine Film Festival
The OUTshine Film Festival is a bi-annual LGBTQ film festival with a mission to inspire, entertain, and educate the public and encourage a sense of community through international and culturally diverse film, video and other media that offer historical and contemporary perspectives on the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender experience. Find more information at http://www.outshinefilm.com
Lauren Fairbanks
***@stuntandgimmicks.com
