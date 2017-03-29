New Ultimate Consumer 3D Printer Release

Kudo3D to Release an Affordable Resin 3D printer via Kickstarter

-- Back in May 2014, Kudo3D launched their first ever Kickstarter campaign for the Titan 1 3D printer. With the mission statement of "providing high performance 3D printers at an affordable price," Kudo3D was able to reach their Kickstarter goal within 2 minutes and ultimately raised $687,116.Adding to their Kickstarter success, Kudo3D launched their upgraded 3D printer in 2016, the Titan 2 and Titan 2 HR. These 2 models not only made the 3D printing process more user-friendly, but also allow users to print at a maximum resolution of 23 microns (XY resolution).Throughout the years, Kudo3D always kept true to their mission statement of providing high performance 3D SLA resin printers at an affordable price. However, this was not enough. Currently,the high performance 3D SLA resin printer market does not truly offer an affordable option for the consumers. Mostly ranging in the thousands of dollar range, high performance 3D printer is still a luxury that not many can afford.In regards to this, Kudo3D's founder, Dr. Tedd Syao, commented, "3D printing is considered one of the next disruptive new technologies. However, what good is a new technology if a large group of people do not have access to it? We, at Kudo3D, hope to be the answer to this problem. It has always been our mission statement, and we have always worked towards providing the best for our users. We strongly believe that with the new printer, there will be a great shift towards the advancement of the 3D printing industry."With such a promise, Kudo3D spent a year developing their second generation SLA resin 3D printer: the Bean.The Bean 3D printer is a small desktop 3D printer, with dimensions of 8 in x 8 in x 16 in and a weight of 15 lbs. However, do not be fooled by its size. This new resin printer prints at 50 microns XY resolution with a build size of 4.7 in x 2.7 in x 5.9 in. The maximum Z resolution is 10 microns. Because Bean is a true consumer 3D printer, the super early bird pricing on Kickstarter will begin at $199 USD and will continue to be avaliable for $350 USD on Kickstarter.The Bean 3D printer will make its release on Kickstarter in late April 2017. Stayed tuned for more information and exact dates!