Xitron Celebrates 40th Year as Provider of Prepress Independence®
RIP, workflow, and interface developer reflects on history while charting future contributions to printing industry
"Back then, our job was to provide technological independence to newspapers, allowing them to choose their editorial systems separately from their output systems," said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. "As we mark our 40th year in the print industry, we continue to develop RIPs, workflow software, and hardware interfaces for commercial, newspaper, in-plant, flexo, screen printing, and high-speed digital output devices without binding our customers to any single vendor."
Xitron's business model has allowed them to place nearly 35,000 RIPs and over 20,000 CtP and imagesetter interfaces in printing companies on every continent. From Papua, New Guinea to Plainview, New York; Anchorage, Alaska to Cape Town, South Africa; Xitron continues to drive almost every output device used in print production today.
"This achievement really speaks to Xitron's commitment of independence when it comes to a user's prepress choices," said Gary Fry, CEO of Global Graphics, authors of the Harlequin RIP. "Xitron has been a development partner since 1992, and, coincidentally, our anniversary with Xitron is a milestone in and of itself," he continued. "We plan to honor our 25 year association with Xitron by presenting them with a special Silver Partner award at Print 2017 later this year."
In advance of Print's return to Chicago this September, several new products that build on Xitron's commercial catalog are slated for release. Included in the line-up are Raster Blaster 4.0, which is an intelligent TIFF catcher for all supported CTP devices; B3, a new network-based interface that doesn't require a computer platform; and a very economical USB/SCSI interface for legacy Fujifilm platesetters that (until now) could not be upgraded beyond Windows XP operating systems.
An upgrade to Xitron's Adobe PDF Print Engine (APPE)-based Sierra workflow is also planned, in cooperation with their Adobe development partner, FFEI, Ltd. "Xitron and FFEI have a relationship that began in 1999 with the Xenith workflow," said Andy Cook, Managing Director of FFEI. "We've continued to work together through the introduction of Sierra using the Mercury RIP architecture introduced in APPE 3, with which Xitron has significantly impacted the high-end workflow market in the US."
While continuing their successful approach of delivering alternative RIP and interface strategies to the commercial market, recent innovation in print technology has required Ms. Crews to keep one eye focused beyond traditional printing. This has fostered the development of color matching workflow software designed specifically for the needs of high-speed inkjet press manufacturers around the world.
"Staying relevant in a market whose technology moves as quickly as ours is not easy," said Len Lauer, President and CEO of Xitron's inkjet technology partner Memjet. "And yet, here they are, developing remarkable color RIP and workflow software for over half of Memjet's OEMs. We're looking forward to sustained expansion of this market with Xitron."
"This is a very exciting time for Xitron and I have to thank our worldwide dealer organization and OEM customers for their contributions."
Driving CTP devices from Agfa, ECRM, Creo, Kodak, Presstek, Heidelberg, Fuji, and Screen, Xitron helps customers who want to maximize their investments by extending the life of their prepress systems. More information is available at www.xitron.com.
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems and FFEI, Xitron engineers continue to develop software for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, high-speed inkjet presses and digital presses. With shipments of nearly 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent provider in the market. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
