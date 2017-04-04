 

Pitcairn Partners Enters The Market With The Purpose of Aligning Talent Acquisition To Your Business Strategy

SURPRISE, Ariz. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Pitcairn Partners LLC is proud to announce the formation and launch of their new service focused on assisting companies treat their investment in Human Capital as they would a Capital Investment. Pitcairn Partners, headed by Walter Baker and Claudio Miers, brings a wealth of combined experience in the Human Capital and Organizational Development arena. Their understanding of complex, diverse, international organizations allows Pitcairn Partners to deliver a proven, disciplined process and optimize the return-on-investment in critical human capital acquisition.

TRANSFORMING AND ALIGNING THE TALENT ACQUISITION PROCESS
Capturing Bottom Line Results

Pitcairn Partners' Five-Step process will enhance clients' ability to identify, attract and retain the ideal human capital to foster business plan success. The firm's process will help align and manage a Talent Acquisition Program by:

• Ensuring business strategy properly considers human capital requirements
• Linking Talent plans to business strategy
• Implementing and executing the talent acquisition strategy
• Monitoring talent acquisition project outcomes
• Measuring optimized talent acquisition ROI

Pitcairn Partners is a privately owned and operated company dedicated to aligning Talent Acquisition to your Business Strategy.

Walter Baker
***@pitcairnpartners.com
