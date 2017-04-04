Pitcairn Partners Enters The Market With The Purpose of Aligning Talent Acquisition To Your Business Strategy SURPRISE, Ariz. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog --



TRANSFORMING AND ALIGNING THE TALENT ACQUISITION PROCESS

Capturing Bottom Line Results



Pitcairn Partners' Five-Step process will enhance clients' ability to identify, attract and retain the ideal human capital to foster business plan success. The firm's process will help align and manage a Talent Acquisition Program by:



• Ensuring business strategy properly considers human capital requirements

• Linking Talent plans to business strategy

• Implementing and executing the talent acquisition strategy

• Monitoring talent acquisition project outcomes

• Measuring optimized talent acquisition ROI



Pitcairn Partners is a privately owned and operated company dedicated to aligning Talent Acquisition to your Business Strategy.



Contact

Walter Baker

***@pitcairnpartners.com


