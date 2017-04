Acclaimed musician performing "Earth Tones" as part of Thiel College Earth Week celebration

Thiel College welcomes internationally acclaimed musician Lauren Pelon who will perform in concert as part of the institution's Earth Week activities.

Acclaimed musician Lauren Pelon to perform at Thiel College

-- Internationally acclaimed musician Lauren Pelon will perform in a unique concert, titled "Earth Tones," at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in the Thiel College David Johnson Memorial Chapel.The event is free and open to the public and is a part of Thiel College's (https://www.thiel.edu/)celebration of Earth Week. Other student events during the week include a documentary screening, activities from Carnegie Science Center: Science on the Road, and a tree planting."Earth Tones" features songs from around the world and Pelon's own compositions. The music and narrative reflect engagement with nature, concerns about rivers, lakes, soil, plant life, and the great personal and social issues surrounding creating a sustainable life for the Earth and its creatures, including ourselves."We are so pleased to bring this program to Thiel College," Professor of Music Michael R. Bray, D.M.A., said. "What a great opportunity for Thiel College students, faculty and the Greenville community!"Pelon has performed throughout the U.S. and in China, Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland, Russia, Kazakhstan, Australia, and New Zealand. Noted for her versatile use of a diverse array of instruments, Pelon has also won recognition for her voice, and for her compositions and arrangements of music from many countries and cultures. She will perform with a variety of instruments at her Thiel concert, including various flutes, concertina, pennywhistles, ocarina, guitar, recorders, lute-guitar, lyre, electric wind instrument, MIDI-pedalboard and other lesser-known instruments.Pelon has performed with symphony orchestras, The Philadelphia String Quartet, on Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion," and at the Russian Institute for the History of the Arts in St. Petersburg, Russia. She was the recipient of the 2001 "Artist of the Year" award from Southeast Minnesota Arts Council and 2010-2014 Artist Awards from the Minnesota State Arts Board. A Michigan reviewer wrote, "Lauren Pelon is a showpiece by virtue of her beautiful, fervent voice and her extraordinary talents on an assortment of unusual, but authentic instruments."Thiel College ( https://www.thiel.edu/ about ) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors ( https://www.thiel.edu/ academics/majors- areas-of-study ), 25 varsity sports (http://www.thielathletics.com/), and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.