Acclaimed musician performing "Earth Tones" as part of Thiel College Earth Week celebration
Thiel College welcomes internationally acclaimed musician Lauren Pelon who will perform in concert as part of the institution's Earth Week activities.
"Earth Tones" features songs from around the world and Pelon's own compositions. The music and narrative reflect engagement with nature, concerns about rivers, lakes, soil, plant life, and the great personal and social issues surrounding creating a sustainable life for the Earth and its creatures, including ourselves.
"We are so pleased to bring this program to Thiel College," Professor of Music Michael R. Bray, D.M.A., said. "What a great opportunity for Thiel College students, faculty and the Greenville community!"
Pelon has performed throughout the U.S. and in China, Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland, Russia, Kazakhstan, Australia, and New Zealand. Noted for her versatile use of a diverse array of instruments, Pelon has also won recognition for her voice, and for her compositions and arrangements of music from many countries and cultures. She will perform with a variety of instruments at her Thiel concert, including various flutes, concertina, pennywhistles, ocarina, guitar, recorders, lute-guitar, lyre, electric wind instrument, MIDI-pedalboard and other lesser-known instruments.
Pelon has performed with symphony orchestras, The Philadelphia String Quartet, on Garrison Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion," and at the Russian Institute for the History of the Arts in St. Petersburg, Russia. She was the recipient of the 2001 "Artist of the Year" award from Southeast Minnesota Arts Council and 2010-2014 Artist Awards from the Minnesota State Arts Board. A Michigan reviewer wrote, "Lauren Pelon is a showpiece by virtue of her beautiful, fervent voice and her extraordinary talents on an assortment of unusual, but authentic instruments."
