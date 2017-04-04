News By Tag
Canadian Media Sales Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary
CMS president Michael Custardo credits company success to his employees' strong knowledge of the Canadian market and support of long-time buyers and media partners.
CMS was started by Michael Custardo in 1997 as a dedicated U.S. sales force for Canadian media properties. Originally Canadian Television Sales (CTS), the company was created in response to increased demand from U.S. advertising agencies looking to incorporate Canada in their media campaigns. CMS now represents Canada's top television, mobile, and digital properties through Corus Entertainment, and continues to be led by Custardo and the senior sales executives that helped build the business two decades ago.
"When we started this company, we had a small, dedicated team of sales reps who really understood how to help U.S. agencies navigate the Canadian media landscape. Over the last 20 years, our media portfolio has grown and our staff has doubled, but our commitment to our buyers and media partners remains the same. I believe this expertise and dedication is what keeps our company strong and growing," says Custardo.
CMS is the exclusive U.S. representative of Corus Entertainment, whose collection of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History®, Showcase, National Geographic, and more. The CMS portfolio has the ability to reach nearly 100% of the Canadian population, through networks that consistently rank in the top 10 across all demos. In addition to broadcast and specialty television, CMS represents Corus Entertainment's digital properties and mobile applications.
"The last 20 years have brought great change to our industry and our organization, and we are thankful to our buyers and partners for helping us get to this milestone," says Custardo. "I believe this is just the beginning of our company's history. As changes arise in technology, media consumption, and regulations, we look forward to evolving with the industry and sharing new information with our buyers."
For more information, visit: http://canmediasales.com/
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2017