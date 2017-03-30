Country(s)
Industry News
Research Shows Gut Health is Dependent on Habitual Prebiotic Intake
Hyperbiotics Releases New Organic, Food-Based Prebiotic Powder
Like fertilizer for a garden, prebiotics feed and nurture the beneficial bacteria living within the gut so they can set up shop and get to work supporting nearly every aspect of physical and mental health. Made with prebiotic fibers from organic Jerusalem artichoke, acacia, and green bananas, Hyperbiotics Prebiotic Powder is the perfect mix of FOS, inulin, resistant starch, and soluble dietary fiber designed to encourage the proliferation of good bacteria in the gut.
"We all need prebiotics for optimal gut health, but it's nearly impossible in our modern world to eat the proper daily amount of prebiotic-rich, high-fiber foods. Our ancestors had fantastically diverse microbiomes and consumed a hearty 50 to 100 grams of prebiotic fiber every day. That's a far cry from the recommended five to eight daily grams that most of us struggle to consume," stated Jamie Morea, Co-founder of Hyperbiotics.
"With our new prebiotic powder, gut healthy meals are only one scoop away. It is virtually tasteless and can be mixed easily into soft foods, smoothies, water, or juice. The prebiotic fibers in our proprietary blend have been clinically shown to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria and reinforce the gut barrier, which reduces gut permeability and supports digestive, immune, metabolic, and overall health," continued Morea.
Hyperbiotics Prebiotic Powder is non-GMO, vegan, and free of gluten, yeast, psyllium, iron, lactose, artificial flavors or colors, soy, sugar, nuts, and preservatives. Furthermore, the acacia fiber in this prebiotic blend slows down fermentation in the gut, thereby reducing gas and bloating. Rich in micro and macronutrients that your body can easily absorb, one heaping daily teaspoon is all you need for improved microbial health and digestive function.
"We now know that prebiotic intake is an essential component when it comes to nurturing the balance of microbes in the gut for optimal health, and we are proud to be leading the way with an organic and food-based solution. This prebiotic powder is a significant step forward as we seek to make gut healthy living more accessible for all," concludes Morea.
Learn more about Hyperbiotics Prebiotic Powder:https://www.hyperbiotics.com/
Hyperbiotics Prebiotic Powder on Amazon: http://a.co/
About Hyperbiotics:
Hyperbiotics is a mission-driven health and wellness company that delivers superior probiotic formulas for more healthy days. Backed by the latest research and the long-standing knowledge that the secret to health begins in the gut, Hyperbiotics formulates premium probiotic supplements that support the foundation of human health. Learn more at hyperbiotics.com
Media Contact
Kristin Quigley Adams
Marketing & PR Coordinator
media@hyperbiotics.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse