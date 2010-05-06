News By Tag
Annual Spring Fling Invitational Art show in May at the Jill Troutman Gallery in Mebane, NC
Nine artists exhibiting various mediums; live music by Rod & Marilyn Fox and Bill Wilson; Once Upon a Chocolate from Gibsonville, and catering by Mickie Reitzel. Come join the fun and bring your friends.
The colorful Spring art show will include fiber arts; fused, stained and mosaic glass; papier-mache art; paintings; pottery; jewelry and, encaustics by nine local artists.
Jill Troutman is a classically taught artist. At 45, Troutman decided to pursue an art career. She quit her job when she was top in her field and attended art schools in New York, France and Italy then applied her marketing skills to being a successful artist. Last year Jill sold over 80 pieces of original art. Her art is in every major medical center in North Carolina, private doctors' and dentists' offices and legions of private homes throughout the United States. She has licensed her images, which have been sold in Bloomingdales in NYC and national gift catalogs including Plow and Hearth and Lillian Vernon.
Milton Hall
Hall's papier-mache sculptures of musical instruments combines two of his joys of life, art and music. Hall taught high school visual art in the Alamance-Burlington Schools and drawing and illustration at Alamance Community College and continues teaching art in his home studio.
Martha Hamblin
Hamblin works in photography, hand-built pottery and mixed-media. While much of her photography has been documentary in style, she delights in looking at and representing the world through abstract, altered and creative images. Recent photo work has been largely imaged-based mixed media. She says, "Using mixed media stretches me creatively and allows for expanded interpretation of a subject or an experience."
Susan Hope
Hope creates kiln formed design elements such as lighting, tiles, and windows, as well as freestanding and wall hung art panels, functional objects, hand woven textiles and paintings. Her most current works are pictorial cast glass sculptures. Hope is one of the 14 original founding artists of the highly successful Hillsborough Gallery of Arts. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and has a certificate in Botanical Illustration from the University of North Carolina. Glass techniques have been studied in workshops under instructors such as Dan Fenton and Deborah Coombs-Riddle.
Sandra King
King's inspiration for designing jewelry comes from the art of the earth itself. Each gemstone is itself a unique work of art and she takes the energy from that to guide the direction of each design. Designing has become King's refuge and happy place from the stress and madness of life.
Jude Lobe
Lobe's artworks are predominately expressionistic. Her muse is nature. Her work concentrates on evoking the emotion of the scene through brush strokes, color glazes, lines and using a rich palette suggested by the surroundings. The intention is for the painting to capture a fleeting moment, like the sun changing the landscape each second as it sets, offering a timeless remembrance that we all hold in our memory. Lobe works in Cold Wax & Oil, Encaustic, Oil, Enamel and Clay.
Kelly Hall Parks
Parks finds her inspiration from nature and the shades of the world around her. She enjoys painting very abstract and eclectic images that are representative of heavy shading and a dark, emotional balance.
Susan Patton
Patton's journey in the art world began with pottery many years ago. Patton graduated from Elon University in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, major in art, concentration in ceramics. "Things have a way of happening in the journey of life. I didn't lose interest in pottery but circumstances prevented me from continuing. However, there was a natural progression through my interest in art, to become involved in watercolor painting."
Betty Tyler
Inspired by the Old Masters, Tyler considers herself a 'Southern Girl' who loves bright colors. People are her favorite subjects, but, she says, "abstract art gives me the opportunity to explore myself, color and design." Betty teaches art and her young students will be featured at the Spring Fling show.
Charly Windsor
"My acrylic artwork captures the beauty of wildlife and nature. I breathe life into my works, such as beautiful owls and darling dogs, with each brush stroke. I moved to Mebane in March of 2011 from Duffield, Virgina, and was completely blown away at the amazing art the area had to offer. I finally feel as if I have found my place in the world. Art has always been my favorite method of unwinding by simply getting lost in the creative flow."
Also participating will be Debbie Stephens, owner of Once Upon a Chocolate. Art meets Chocolate, what can be better. They make their chocolates by hand, using the finest products available. There are no preservatives in their chocolate, nor is there caffeine in the white chocolate. Everything is made in small batches to ensure freshness.
By popular demand, the Spring Fling Art show will add an evening time of Friday evening, May 5th, 6 – 8 pm.
Friday, May 5, 6 – 8 pm.
Saturday, May 6, 10 – 5 pm.
Sunday, May 7, 1 – 5 pm.
For more information, visit http://JillTroutmanGallery.com.
Contact
Jill Troutman Gallery
***@jilltroutmangallery.com
End
