News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Crews Law Offices Selects The Marketing Beacon to Support Firm Growth
"The approach we take with the estate planning needs of our clients is highly personalized,"
Ongoing marketing activities and new initiatives including public relations, expanded advertising campaigns, client-focused newsletters and similar projects will be implemented and managed by The Marketing Beacon.
About The Marketing Beacon
The Marketing Beacon specializes in delivering custom-developed marketing solutions designed to generate new customers and grow opportunities from existing clients for Greenville, South Carolina and Upstate businesses. Application of real-world marketing expertise is leveraged to determine which marketing techniques, tools and tactics are best for a customer's business. The prevailing goal is to deliver the right balance of marketing solutions designed for a client to gain greater market visibility and awareness, neutralize buyer risk and develop customer trust for repeat business. For more information on The Marketing Beacon visit www.TheMarketingBeacon.com.
About Crews Law Offices
Crews Law Offices focuses on assisting clients in South Carolina and Georgia with their estate planning needs in the areas of wills, trusts, probate, guardianship/
# # #
Contact
The Marketing Beacon
***@thebeaconcompany.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse