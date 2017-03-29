 
Crews Law Offices Selects The Marketing Beacon to Support Firm Growth

 
 
TheMarketingBeacon.com
TheMarketingBeacon.com
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Marketing Beacon, a provider of custom-developed marketing solutions designed to grow businesses, has been chosen by Crews Law Offices to provide marketing services in support of the law firm's growth plans.  Initial projects include creation of a firm identity package, new website, collateral development and advertising campaign management.  The Marketing Beacon assumes the role of leading all marketing efforts involved with the estate planning firm's communications projects and promotion plans.

         "The approach we take with the estate planning needs of our clients is highly personalized," says Chuck Crews, Attorney.  "The Marketing Beacon is taking a very similar approach with us by first seeking to understand our specific needs and then developing a recommended plan to deliver the marketing solutions our firm needs.  It's a great match and one that we anticipate will be prove to be a successful relationship."

         Ongoing marketing activities and new initiatives including public relations, expanded advertising campaigns, client-focused newsletters and similar projects will be implemented and managed by The Marketing Beacon.

About The Marketing Beacon

The Marketing Beacon specializes in delivering custom-developed marketing solutions designed to generate new customers and grow opportunities from existing clients for Greenville, South Carolina and Upstate businesses.  Application of real-world marketing expertise is leveraged to determine which marketing techniques, tools and tactics are best for a customer's business.  The prevailing goal is to deliver the right balance of marketing solutions designed for a client to gain greater market visibility and awareness, neutralize buyer risk and develop customer trust for repeat business.  For more information on The Marketing Beacon visit www.TheMarketingBeacon.com.

About Crews Law Offices

Crews Law Offices focuses on assisting clients in South Carolina and Georgia with their estate planning needs in the areas of wills, trusts, probate, guardianship/conservatorship, powers of attorney and health care directives.  Services are delivered based on unique client situations through a personalized, people-friendly approach that provides peace of mind for clients.  For more information, visit www.CrewsLawOffices.com.

Contact
The Marketing Beacon
***@thebeaconcompany.com
End
Source:The Marketing Beacon
Email:***@thebeaconcompany.com Email Verified
Tags:Greenville SC Marketing, Upstate SC Marketing, Greenville Marketing Firm
Industry:Business
Location:Greenville - South Carolina - United States
