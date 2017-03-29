 
The Third Meters Film Festival Ended At The Bristol Valley Theater

The third Meters Film Festival ended in Naples, NY. It was held at the Bristol Valley Theater managed by its creative director Karin Bowersock.
 
NAPLES, N.Y. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Meters Film Festivals best movies will be shown in Naples at the Bristol Valley Theater.

The audience voted on a favorite and it was a tie between He and She by Marco Gadge and #WhoWeKill by Pavel Ivanov.

The competitive programme of the festival included eight main nominations, and here is the list of winners:

Best Film: #WHOWEKILL

Director: Pavel Ivanov

Best Director: HE AND SHE

Director: Marco Gadge

Best Animation: THE BOX

Director: Merve Cirisoglu Cotur

Best Documentary: MINING THE MOTHER LODE

Director: H. Paul Moon

Best Screenplay (Feature): HAIRS

Writer: Declan White

Best Screenplay (Short): NOTE TO SELF

Writer: H. M. Mirza

Best Music Video: SCOOTER ACCIDENT

Director: Philipp Käßbohrer

Best Original Music: ROSE GARDEN

Director: Rafael Nani

We would like to express our gratitude to the creative director Karin Bowersock for professional organization of the event, and to the Bristol Valley Theater for providing a place for screening.

We would like to thank all our guests  and filmmakers for taking part in our film festival. We would be glad to see you next season!

