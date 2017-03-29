News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Third Meters Film Festival Ended At The Bristol Valley Theater
The third Meters Film Festival ended in Naples, NY. It was held at the Bristol Valley Theater managed by its creative director Karin Bowersock.
The audience voted on a favorite and it was a tie between He and She by Marco Gadge and #WhoWeKill by Pavel Ivanov.
The competitive programme of the festival included eight main nominations, and here is the list of winners:
Best Film: #WHOWEKILL
Director: Pavel Ivanov
Best Director: HE AND SHE
Director: Marco Gadge
Best Animation: THE BOX
Director: Merve Cirisoglu Cotur
Best Documentary:
Director: H. Paul Moon
Best Screenplay (Feature): HAIRS
Writer: Declan White
Best Screenplay (Short): NOTE TO SELF
Writer: H. M. Mirza
Best Music Video: SCOOTER ACCIDENT
Director: Philipp Käßbohrer
Best Original Music: ROSE GARDEN
Director: Rafael Nani
We would like to express our gratitude to the creative director Karin Bowersock for professional organization of the event, and to the Bristol Valley Theater for providing a place for screening.
We would like to thank all our guests and filmmakers for taking part in our film festival. We would be glad to see you next season!
http://metff.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse