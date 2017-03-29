News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Care Award Recipient Honored For Work in Hospice Care
Sherrie Montgomery is March/April recipient of Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award
Montgomery first learned about hospice care 20 years ago when a close friend was diagnosed with breast cancer. For an entire year, she spent Tuesday nights caring for her friend, developing what she describes as one of the deepest bonds she's ever experienced. Week after week, Montgomery witnessed the incredible work of the hospice team who took great care of her friend by providing her comfort and dignity.
It was this life-changing experience that inspired a career change for Montgomery, who left her position as a marketing officer to work in the hospice field. Fast-forward 18 years, she is now Director of Market Development at Vitas Healthcare, where she oversees nine representatives, four community liaisons and, at times, the entire Orange County team. Montgomery frequently oversees triage, manages patients' care and a staff that serves more than 400 terminally-ill individuals at any given time. She is often on-call during nights, weekends and holidays, and while her office is based in Irvine, her responsibilities take her all over Orange County. Nevertheless, she always can be found going above and beyond to make herself available to her staff and patients.
Additionally, the Long Beach resident enjoys donating her time and raising funds for charities close to her heart. She participates in numerous events throughout the year, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Walk and the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's.
"Sherrie Montgomery is an exemplary human being, manager and employee," says Michael Alarcon, Managing Partner at Fairhaven Memorial Services in Mission Viejo. "She is driven by her altruism and never misses an opportunity to be kind to the next person. Her passion for her work and her unwavering efforts to improve the lives of employees and patients alike makes her the perfect recipient of our Oliver Halsell Care Awards."
"It's an honor to be recognized,"
Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary, which has facilities in Santa Ana and Mission Viejo, introduced the Oliver Halsell Care Awards honoree program in 2012 as a way to spotlight local residents who are making a positive impact in Orange County by showing care and compassion through work or volunteering.
In November 2017, Montgomery will be presented her award at Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Awards ceremony at its Mission Viejo facility. The Care Awards banquet will recognize six honorees' accomplishments awarded during this year. Additionally, Fairhaven will make a donation on Montgomery's behalf to Vitas Community Connection, a charity that supports the needs of hospice patients beyond hospice care by helping pay bills, buy groceries or help a family member travel to see a dying loved one.
Fairhaven is accepting nominations for additional 2017 Oliver Halsell Care Awards. For more information and to nominate an outstanding citizen, call 714-633-1442 or email CareAwards@FairhavenMemorial.com.
About Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award
Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award pays tribute to Orange County individuals whose kindness and dedication to serving others is inspirational. These courageous individuals go above and beyond their job descriptions to serve with the utmost care and compassion. Fairhaven's Oliver Halsell Care Award winners come from many fields including private care, hospice, social work, counseling, assisted living, medical providers, nursing, therapy, volunteer work and more.
About Fairhaven
Founded in 1911 by Oliver Halsell to provide a peaceful and comforting place for families to honor their loved ones, Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary is Orange County's most beautiful full-service mortuary, crematory and cemetery. With the memorial park and mortuary in Central Orange County and an elegantly appointed mortuary in South Orange County, Fairhaven provides funeral, cremation and burial services both at the time of need and through advanced planning, maintaining its steadfast commitment to care and compassion. Fairhaven is dedicated to celebrating the individual, providing services that are as unique and wide-ranging as the people they celebrate. Additional information is available at http://www.dignitymemorial.com/
Contact
Alvina Olivier
HKA Marketing Communications
***@hkamarcom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse