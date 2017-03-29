Forecast 1 Million Daily Drone Package Deliveries MANHATTAN, N.Y. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- "We will see 1 million daily package deliveries by drones in the not too distant future," announced Dr. Tulinda Larsen, CEO & Founder, Skylark Drone Research, at the 2017



Skylark Services, LLC, a global provider of compelling economic research and analysis related to manned and unmanned commercial aviation, noted that almost 1 million drones registered in the U.S. within 15 months of new government regulations requiring operators of drones to complete an on-line registration process – 4 times as many as the U.S. commercial airline and general aviation fleet of 250,000 aircraft.



Dr. Larsen explained that every day 110 million orders are placed online, 91% (100 million) are less than 5 pounds and could be delivered by drones. If drones deliver 1% of these packages, there will be more than 1 million drone package delivery operations per day.



About Dr. Tulinda Larsen



Dr. Tulinda Larsen is CEO and Founder of Skylark Services, a certified Women Owned Business. She draws on more than 30 years of experience serving as an adviser to aviation firms. Before moving to the private sector, she worked in the Office of the Secretary, U.S. Department of Transportation, served as vice president Government Relations for the Regional Airline Association, and president of the Alaska Air Carriers Association.



Dr. Larsen holds a master's degree in economics and a bachelor's in political science/economics from The George Washington University and a doctorate of management and airline operations at the University of Maryland University College.



About Skylark Services, LLC



Founded in 2009 by Dr. Larsen, Skylark Services provides economic consulting services including market assessments, economic benefit analysis, and forecasting. Skylark Services specializes in applying economic principles and modeling to understanding the aviation market. Economic analysis provides insight into how markets operate and offers methods for attempting to predict future market behavior in response to events, trends, and cycles. We help policymakers and the industry choose between alternatives based on systematic analysis, quantify the benefits and costs of initiatives, market potentials for new products and services, and evaluate funding mechanisms for implementation of policies.



About Skylark Drone Research



Skylark Drone Research (SDR), a DBA of Skylark Services, was founded in 2016 by Dr. Larsen and is dedicated to conducting and compiling economic research related to Commercial Drones, also known as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). SDR is currently analyzing options for integration of drones into air traffic management and commercial air space, assisting with a major conference on Autonomous Vehicles known as



Dr. Tulinda Larsen

Skylark Drone Research

***@skylarkdroneresearch.com


