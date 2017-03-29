News By Tag
Tony Award winner 'Avenue Q' to be staged by Thiel College this April
Thiel College's Thiel Players will hit the boards with their rendition of "Avenue Q," April 21-23 at the William A. Robinson Theater. The play features mature themes and language and is
The Thiel Players have provided free theater for the campus and community for five decades. They choose productions on a three-year rotation. Over the course of six semesters, students work on a Classical piece, a period-language piece, an early modernist piece, an English language classic, a contemporary play, a musical and a production for young audiences.
"We are thrilled to present a playful, provocative show that is perfect for our student audience. It's a story about finding one's purpose and surviving life after college," Assistant Professor of Performing Arts and show director Pete Rydberg, Ph.D., said. "The satirical, profane content is akin to "South Park" or "The Book of Mormon," so mature audiences only please."
Written by Jeff Whitty, "Avenue Q" tells the story a kid trying to find his way in New York City on Avenue Q. We are introduced to Princeton, a college graduate struggling to find his purpose. On this journey, he meets new friends, finds love, loses love and finds it again. Similar to "Sesame Street," "Avenue Q" is performed with puppets but unlike "Sesame Street," this R-rated comedy is intended for adults.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on April 21-22 and 2 p.m. on April 23. The production is free and open to the public. Advanced reservations for the performance are recommended but not required. The William A. Robinson Theater is located behind the William A. Passavant Memorial Center on campus.
