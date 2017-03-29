News By Tag
CX North America Announces Little Truck Solutions as a Client
Need for Greater Agility, Visibility and Driver Safety Prompts Technology Selection
The CX North America platform, a SaaS solution, provides carriers, brokers and 3PLs a single view of their freight and partner network on any desktop or mobile device. And, because it is already integrated with industry-leading telematics and transportation management solutions, subscribers can easily incorporate customers, carriers and subcontractors. Companies also can maintain real-time communication with carriers and drivers via the CX North America app, available on both the Google and Apple App Stores.
David Harrison, president of Little Truck Solutions, shared, "Ninety percent of our shipments happen on the same day – we are contacted by a company that needs freight delivered within hours to destinations near and far. Many customers want status updates as frequently as every 15 minutes. CX North America allows us to automate this function, saving us time and money while increasing driver safety. Plus, CX North America, unlike other providers, updates in real time. With CX North America, we can even schedule freight pickups for the return trip, avoiding deadhead miles."
Lyall Cresswell, president and CEO of CX North America, said, "We are pleased to welcome Little Truck Solutions, to our growing customer base. It is particularly satisfying to be selected as the technology partner of a firm that has built its reputation on agility, dependability and visibility. We look forward to helping Little Truck Solutions increase its customer base and grow its revenue through the value-added services it can now provide with our technology."
About CX North America
CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America), headquartered in Tecumseh, Ontario, Canada, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transport Exchange Group, a leading provider of technology for the transportation industry and operator of two of the United Kingdom's largest and fastest-growing independent freight exchanges. CX North America brings Transport Exchange Group's proven technology and business model to the North American marketplace to enhance visibility, increase agility, optimize efficiency and improve communication and collaboration for carriers, brokers and 3PLs. We offer users a number of ways to engage with our products and services, depending on the technology they already have in place. For more information, please visit our website at http://bit.ly/
Contact
Jeanne Zepp
***@dprgroup.com
