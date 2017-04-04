News By Tag
OptiMA to Move to New Headquarters, Triple its Manufacturing Space
With the move OptiMA hopes to keep up with the growing demand for its products while upholding its mission of continuous improvement through lean training and principles. OptiMA's goal is to increase production, reduce lead-times and be up and running in the new facility prior to the busy school buying season.
About OptiMA Inc.
OptiMA manufactures several lines of whiteboards, custom dry erase boards and accessories including GreatWhite™ whiteboards, MagTray™ Marker Trays and Opti-Print™ custom printed dry erase boards to name a few. These products and more are sold direct to consumers on OptiMA's e-commerce websites, MyWhiteBoards.com, WhiteBoardsEtc.com, MyVisualDisplay.com and PrintedDryErase.com. OptiMA Inc is a woman owned small business in operation since 1987.
