April 2017
OptiMA to Move to New Headquarters, Triple its Manufacturing Space

 
SHREWSBURY, Mass. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- As spring begins so to does OptiMA's plans to move to a new facility in the Hills Farm Industrial Park. Work is underway as OptiMA builds out its new 34,000 square foot headquarters and manufacturing facility. While the move is within the same park less than 300 yards away, the new location will nearly triple the manufacturing space for its growing whiteboard business.

With the move OptiMA hopes to keep up with the growing demand for its products while upholding its mission of continuous improvement through lean training and principles. OptiMA's goal is to increase production, reduce lead-times and be up and running in the new facility prior to the busy school buying season.

About OptiMA Inc.

OptiMA manufactures several lines of whiteboards, custom dry erase boards and accessories including GreatWhite™ whiteboards, MagTray™ Marker Trays and Opti-Print™ custom printed dry erase boards to name a few. These products and more are sold direct to consumers on OptiMA's e-commerce websites, MyWhiteBoards.com, WhiteBoardsEtc.com, MyVisualDisplay.com and PrintedDryErase.com. OptiMA Inc is a woman owned small business in operation since 1987.

Visit http://www.OptimaCompanies.com/ for details

Tags:Dryerase Whiteboard Company, Whiteboard manufacturer
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Shrewsbury - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Projects
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2017
