

IOF Global Patient Charter launched in response to neglect of patients with osteoporosis Despite being a major cause of long-term disability and premature death, most people with osteoporosis remain undiagnosed and untreated – a new initiative by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is now calling for global action. IOF- Global_ Patient_ Charter_ 600x400 NYON, Switzerland - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The IOF Global Patient Charter (



Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men, over the age of 50, will suffer a fragility fracture due to osteoporosis. With the ageing of the population, the numbers of sufferers are set to rise. Yet even very high risk patients who have already suffered a broken bone too often remain undiagnosed and untreated. Although approximately half of these patients will go on to suffer another fracture - or even a cascade of crippling fractures - over 80% are never offered screening and treatment for the underlying disease, osteoporosis. Without proper care, they remain unprotected against a future of potentially devastating fractures that can lead to disability, loss of quality of life, and premature death.



Given the urgency of the situation, the



DIAGNOSIS: Timely and accurate assessment of fracture risk, falls risk and diagnosis of osteoporosis



PATIENT CARE: Access to effective intervention options (treatment, lifestyle changes) and to regular drug treatment review by an appropriate healthcare professional



PATIENT VOICE: Involvement and choice in a long-term management plan with defined goals



SUPPORT: Care and support from society and healthcare providers, to ensure active and independent living



IOF President Professor Cyrus Cooper, said: "It is inexcusable that patients at high risk for osteoporosis routinely remain untested and untreated. Diagnosis, followed by effective treatment and lifestyle changes, would help protect these patients against serious, potentially life-threatening fractures that cause long-term disability and loss of independence. The IOF Global Patient Charter has been launched to draw attention to this serious care gap. It will be used to urge healthcare officials and policymakers to implement systematic prevention strategies and improved patient care, including through the creation of Fracture Liaison Services in hospitals and clinics."



IOF calls for support of osteoporosis prevention and patient rights by inviting the public to sign the IOF Global Patient Charter, #IOFCharter, at



###



About IOF



The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the world's largest nongovernmental organization dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases.



Contact

International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF)

***@iofbonehealth.org



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12631039/1 International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) End -- The IOF Global Patient Charter ( www.iofglobalpatientcharter.org ), a new initiative by IOF in cooperation with patient societies worldwide, is seeking to drive global action for improved osteoporosis prevention and fracture patient care.Worldwide, one in three women and one in five men, over the age of 50, will suffer a fragility fracture due to osteoporosis. With the ageing of the population, the numbers of sufferers are set to rise. Yet even very high risk patients who have already suffered a broken bone too often remain undiagnosed and untreated. Although approximately half of these patients will go on to suffer another fracture - or even a cascade of crippling fractures - over 80% are never offered screening and treatment for the underlying disease, osteoporosis. Without proper care, they remain unprotected against a future of potentially devastating fractures that can lead to disability, loss of quality of life, and premature death.Given the urgency of the situation, the IOF Global Patient Charter calls on healthcare authorities to address the needs of millions of osteoporosis patients worldwide, who should have the right to:: Timely and accurate assessment of fracture risk, falls risk and diagnosis of osteoporosis: Access to effective intervention options (treatment, lifestyle changes) and to regular drug treatment review by an appropriate healthcare professional: Involvement and choice in a long-term management plan with defined goals: Care and support from society and healthcare providers, to ensure active and independent livingIOF President Professor Cyrus Cooper, said: "It is inexcusable that patients at high risk for osteoporosis routinely remain untested and untreated. Diagnosis, followed by effective treatment and lifestyle changes, would help protect these patients against serious, potentially life-threatening fractures that cause long-term disability and loss of independence. The IOF Global Patient Charter has been launched to draw attention to this serious care gap. It will be used to urge healthcare officials and policymakers to implement systematic prevention strategies and improved patient care, including through the creation of Fracture Liaison Services in hospitals and clinics."IOF calls for support of osteoporosis prevention and patient rights by inviting the public to sign the IOF Global Patient Charter, #IOFCharter, at www.iofglobalpatientcharter.org . By shining a spotlight on this silent disease, IOF and its member societies hope to make fracture prevention a global health priority.The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) is the world's largest nongovernmental organization dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases. www.iofbonehealth.org @iofbonehealth Source : International Osteoporosis Foundation Email : ***@iofbonehealth.org Tags : Osteoporosis , Patient Care , Fracture Prevention Industry : Health , Medical Location : Nyon - Vaud - Switzerland Subject : Projects Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

