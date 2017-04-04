News By Tag
ERA Wilder Realty's Bill Olson Named "Rookie Of The Year" By ERA Real Estate
Awarded for Stellar Efforts For First-Year Real Estate Professional
Olson was selected from more than 239 companies nation-wide and honored at the ERA 2017 International Business Conference in Dallas, Texas in mid-March by Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate.
Jennifer Finger Krause, Broker in Charge of ERA Wilder Realty in James Island nominated Olson for exceptional performance during his first year as an ERA sales professional.
The top award among all first-year ERA sales associates across the country is based on a variety of criteria including office and industry leadership, commitment to the community, and effective use of ERA tools and services.
"Bill stands out in this year's freshmen class of ERA real estate professionals,"
"In his first full year as a REALTOR® for ERA Wilder Realty in Charleston, SC, Bill has shown overwhelming growth and leadership in and outside of the office. With an increase in closings of over 600% year over year as of last November, he has undoubtedly made great strides in his business," said Krause.
"It is truly an honor to be recognized for my hard work and I am speechless,"
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/
