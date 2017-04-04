 
ERA Wilder Realty's Bill Olson Named "Rookie Of The Year" By ERA Real Estate

Awarded for Stellar Efforts For First-Year Real Estate Professional
 
 
COLUMBIA, S.C. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Bill Olson, local real estate professional with ERA Wilder Realty of Charleston, SC was recently recognized as the "Rookie of the Year" winner by ERA Real Estate, a leading global real estate franchisor.

Olson was selected from more than 239 companies nation-wide and honored at the ERA 2017 International Business Conference in Dallas, Texas in mid-March by Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate.

Jennifer Finger Krause, Broker in Charge of ERA Wilder Realty in James Island nominated Olson for exceptional performance during his first year as an ERA sales professional.

The top award among all first-year ERA sales associates across the country is based on a variety of criteria including office and industry leadership, commitment to the community, and effective use of ERA tools and services.

"Bill stands out in this year's freshmen class of ERA real estate professionals," said Yannaccone. "He is turning the challenge of a new real estate career into an opportunity by making the most of the brand's innovative marketing, training and business management systems. We're proud to have Bill as a member of the ERA team."

"In his first full year as a REALTOR® for ERA Wilder Realty in Charleston, SC, Bill has shown overwhelming growth and leadership in and outside of the office. With an increase in closings of over 600% year over year as of last November, he has undoubtedly made great strides in his business," said Krause.

"It is truly an honor to be recognized for my hard work and I am speechless," said Olson. "The support, knowledge and opportunities I have received since day one from the entire ERA Wilder family have been unparalleled, and I attribute my success to all of these people who have supported me."

###

About ERA Wilder Realty

Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/ERA-Wilder-Realty-947c/) to get in touch with an agent that will make your buying or selling experience a smooth and enjoyable process.

Media Contact
ERA Wilder Realty
8037288400x202
***@erawilderrealty.com
Source:ERA Wilder Realty, Inc
Email:***@erawilderrealty.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Apr 04, 2017
