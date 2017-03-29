 
Quality Associates, Inc. Hires John Burgess as Senior ECM Sales Consultant

Hiring prompted by continued influx of business opportunities and commitment to customer service
 
 
FULTON, Md. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Quality Associates, Inc. (QAI), a Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, Inc. company providing enterprise-class services and solutions for content management, document imaging and ECM, and its affiliate DocPoint Solutions, Inc. (DocPoint), a Konica Minolta company specializing in consultation and architecture planning and design for Microsoft® SharePoint® and its integrated suite of products, today announced the hiring of John Burgess as a senior ECM sales consultant. Burgess joins the companies as they continue to experience an increase in business opportunities.

John Burgess, senior ECM sales consultant, QAI and DocPoint, said, "I am excited to work in such a dynamic team environment with a robust support structure which enables the sales team to focus on understanding prospective clients' needs prior to recommending a solution. It is my goal to seamlessly integrate myself into this well-oiled machine and continue to expand our business."

Burgess is a strategic leader who brings 22 years of experience in the document management industry to this position. He will leverage his experience recommending complete ECM solutions that include a combination of hardware and services that meet prospective clients' business needs.

Scott Swidersky, president, QAI and DocPoint, said, "Since our acquisition by Konica Minolta, we have continued to experience positive growth, as well as new business opportunities. John's unique background selling both hardware and services benefits both QAI and DocPoint as well as potential clients, and is in line with Konica Minolta's goal of continuing to expand its business in the ECM space."

About Quality Associates, Inc.

Quality Associates, Inc. (QAI), a Konica Minolta company, provides customized solutions and services that turn printed materials and electronic information into useful, organized data that can be readily located and accessed by authorized users. From scanning and imaging to complete, searchable systems that bring information directly to the desktop, QAI offers complete systems integration, support and post-deployment training to ensure success. Founded in 1986 and located in close proximity to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., QAI has grown significantly over the years into a trusted, experienced Value-Added Reseller (VAR) with an extensive electronic content management (ECM) supplier and partner network. QAI works with federal, state and local agencies; schools, colleges and universities; chemical and manufacturing companies; pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical research organizations; financial, accounting and law firms; professional associations; and many others. For more information, please call (800) 488-3547 or visit www.qualityassociatesinc.com.

About DocPoint Solutions, Inc.

DocPoint Solutions, a Konica Minolta company, is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner specializing in implementing, training and supporting Microsoft SharePoint and its integrated suite of products. With a focus on enterprise content management (ECM) and document capture, the company provides comprehensive consultative services and support to a wide range of federal, state and local governments as well as private and commercial enterprises seeking to maximize the value SharePoint brings to their operations. By combining state-of-the-art solutions with document management expertise and innovative approaches to systems design and integration, DocPoint helps clients attain new levels of effectiveness and productivity. An affiliate of Quality Associates, Inc., DocPoint is headquartered in Fulton, Maryland. For more information, please call (301) 490-7725 or visit www.docpointsolutions.com.

Click to Share