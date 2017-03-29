News By Tag
Quality Associates, Inc. Hires John Burgess as Senior ECM Sales Consultant
Hiring prompted by continued influx of business opportunities and commitment to customer service
John Burgess, senior ECM sales consultant, QAI and DocPoint, said, "I am excited to work in such a dynamic team environment with a robust support structure which enables the sales team to focus on understanding prospective clients' needs prior to recommending a solution. It is my goal to seamlessly integrate myself into this well-oiled machine and continue to expand our business."
Burgess is a strategic leader who brings 22 years of experience in the document management industry to this position. He will leverage his experience recommending complete ECM solutions that include a combination of hardware and services that meet prospective clients' business needs.
Scott Swidersky, president, QAI and DocPoint, said, "Since our acquisition by Konica Minolta, we have continued to experience positive growth, as well as new business opportunities. John's unique background selling both hardware and services benefits both QAI and DocPoint as well as potential clients, and is in line with Konica Minolta's goal of continuing to expand its business in the ECM space."
About Quality Associates, Inc.
Quality Associates, Inc. (QAI), a Konica Minolta company, provides customized solutions and services that turn printed materials and electronic information into useful, organized data that can be readily located and accessed by authorized users. From scanning and imaging to complete, searchable systems that bring information directly to the desktop, QAI offers complete systems integration, support and post-deployment training to ensure success. Founded in 1986 and located in close proximity to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., QAI has grown significantly over the years into a trusted, experienced Value-Added Reseller (VAR) with an extensive electronic content management (ECM) supplier and partner network. QAI works with federal, state and local agencies; schools, colleges and universities;
About DocPoint Solutions, Inc.
DocPoint Solutions, a Konica Minolta company, is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner specializing in implementing, training and supporting Microsoft SharePoint and its integrated suite of products. With a focus on enterprise content management (ECM) and document capture, the company provides comprehensive consultative services and support to a wide range of federal, state and local governments as well as private and commercial enterprises seeking to maximize the value SharePoint brings to their operations. By combining state-of-the-
