Commerce Street Capital's Bank Conference to Share Strategies, Insights and Best Practices
"For 14 years, our bank conference has offered an open forum where the best minds in financial services come together to discuss strategies and offer solutions to the current challenges facing community, independent and regional banks," said Dory Wiley, President/CEO of CSC. During his segment, Mr. Wiley will present the top banking themes of 2017. Exploiting growth opportunities in community banking will be discussed during the bankers' panel Mr. Wiley will moderate in the afternoon. The panel includes Scott Wade, Chairman and CEO of AimBank (https://www.aimbankonline.com/
The conference will open with a presentation entitled "Banking, Politics & You…What to Expect" by Dr. Allan Saxe, well-known Associate Professor of Political Science at University of Texas Arlington (http://www.uta.edu/
Brian Johnson, Managing Director and head of the Financial Institutions Group at CSC will host a panel discussion on protecting organizations from the threat of cyber-attacks. Participants include: Dan Armstrong, Chief Digital Officer at BankMobile (http://www.bankmobile.com/);
Corbett Guest, CEO of Imaginuity (https://www.imaginuity.com/)
Brendan Achariyakosol, Managing Director in CSC's corporate investment banking and valuations practice will elaborate on complementary capital solutions to bank loans along with fellow panelists Preston Massey, Co-Founder and Managing Partner with Congruent Investment Partners (http://www.congruentinv.com/)
Lunchtime speaker, Vance Ginn, Ph.D., Economist for the Center for Fiscal Policy at the Texas Public Policy Foundation (http://www.texaspolicy.com/)
Ronald L. Rubin (http://www.ronaldlrubin.com/)
Roger Beverage, President and CEO of the Oklahoma Bankers Association (http://www.oba.com/)
2017 Commerce Street Bank Conference - Date: April 27, 2017; Time: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CDT;
Conference Registration:
Registration and Golf: $525 through April 7, 2017 and $555 after April 7, 2017
Location: Four Seasons Resort & Club Dallas at Las Colinas; Address: 4150 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving, TX 75038
To register for the 2017 Commerce Street Bank Conference visit: www.commercestreetcapital.com
Krystal Morris, C. Pharr & Co. for CSC
***@pharrpr.com
