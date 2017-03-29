News By Tag
SaviLinx's Heather D. Blease Receives Growth Master Award from US Women's Chamber of Commerce
Award recognizes contractors that have achieved significant growth in the government sector
The Growth Master Award is awarded to contractors that have achieved significant growth in the government sector over the past three years. SaviLinx offers a blend of business services via its brick-and-mortar center in Maine and its work-from-home remote agents in Mississippi. Government contracts include support for users of a federal financing program and for a federal insurance program. The company has grown from its launch in 2013 to more than $11 million in revenues in 2016. SaviLinx recently was certified as a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), which enables SaviLinx to compete for additional federal contracting opportunities.
"Heather Blease, Founder and CEO of SaviLinx was selected for the 2017 U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce federal supplier Growth Master award in recognition of her exemplary leadership which quickly propelled the firm's revenues from zero to more than $11 million in less than three years," says Margot Dorfman, CEO of the US Women's Chamber of Commerce. "The success of SaviLinx derives from Ms. Blease's leadership as she has expertly leveraged innovation and flexibility while exploiting emerging government market opportunities to drive business growth and an outstanding company workforce."
"I am honored to receive the Growth Master Award from the US Women's Chamber of Commerce, and accept it on behalf of the entire SaviLinx team," says Heather D. Blease, founder and CEO, SaviLinx. "A core element of our business plan is supporting federal and state contracts that enable us to grow soundly and provide good-paying jobs for our team."
About SaviLinx
SaviLinx provides outsourced business process, technical support, and marketing services that help companies create profitable relationships, scale with ease, and grow revenues. The combination of skilled professionals, industry knowledge, and advanced technology is the SaviLinx difference. With offices in Maine and Mississippi, employing a mix of contact center and remote agents, SaviLinx offers a network-based service delivery platform to deliver a consistent and compelling customer experience across multiple channels, devices, and media. Founded in 2013, SaviLinx is headquartered at the Brunswick Landing, a decommissioned naval station in Brunswick, Maine. SaviLinx is a Women Owned Small Business and HUBZone certified. Visit the company online at www.SaviLinx.com
