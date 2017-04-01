News By Tag
Explore outer space in Detached. Early Access version available on the Oculus store!
Anshar Studios is happy to announce the Early Access release of their PvP VR Experience game Detached, on the Oculus Store.
After few months of hands-on tests during the various gaming events (Digital Dragons, Taipei Game Show, Gamescom, PAX West, Casual Connect and others) and receiving useful feedback from Steam users, Detached is finally ready to appear on the Oculus platform. The beta launch of the game allows Oculus users to become familiar with an intense VR experience that simulates the environment of outer space, designed only for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive devices.
Detached release on the Oculus store means, that the full support for Oculus Rift device will soon be available. In fact Oculus Touch support will be added in the upcoming update! The game can now be purchased at a cost of $19.99 through the platform or directly in the virtual lounge, without taking off the VR headset. All the game details like minimal requirements and supported player modes can be found on the store product page. In addition, players testing the Early Access version of the game may express their opinion about Detached, posting their reviews directly in the Oculus launcher.
All gamers already owning the device can find the game here: https://www.oculus.com/
ABOUT DETACHED
Escape an abandoned space station and find your crew in this VR game that demands tactics and skill to survive. Put your goggles on and feel like a real astronaut on an unearthly space walk. Master the controls of your EVA spacesuit and develop your ability to move in a realistic zero-G environment.
"The beta launch on Steam constantly gives us a lot of feedback and valuable comments on the game mechanics. It's also the best way to interact with players, who already tried out our game. The Early Access confirms our belief that players are very excited about our game and are eagerly waiting for the full Detached release, which by the way, is just around the corner. That's why we're looking forward to the additional feedback we're sure gamers will deliver, after today's release on the Oculus store." - said Łukasz Hacura, Game Director of Anshar Studios.
The single-player mode makes full use of the VR HMD, giving you the chance to interact with the tranquil expanse of space. Multiplayer however puts you against your friends in an entirely new take on "capture the flag" mode. All gamers (and (p)reviewers!))
DETACHED'S CORE FEATURES
· The Game for VR HMD Users – Experience freedom of movement, rotation and acceleration in a sandbox environment built for VR headsets.
· Dynamic Tutorial – Get to grips with your spacesuit's controls in a zero-G environment before venturing into outer space.
· Skills to Build Strategy – Master Shield, Boost and EMP Rockets skills in both single-player and multiplayer modes.
· A Completely Atmospheric Experience – Discover the wide blue yonder with an accompanying fully orchestrated score composed by Mikołaj Stroiński (The Witcher 3, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter).
· Although Detached has been specifically designed for VR gaming, a desktop patch will also be released in 2017.
For more information about the game please visit the official website: http://www.detachedgame.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Anshar Studios
Anshar Studios was founded by City Interactive Games veterans, a company known for titles like Sniper 1 & 2 or Lords of the Fallen. Today team consists of 20 video game development specialists who have up to 10 years of experience in every major video game development field: design, art, programming and production coordination. Together they have worked on 23 commercial titles released on 7 different platforms and utilized 5 different technologies. http://ansharstudios.com/
