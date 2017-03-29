News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Add Eye-Catching Signs to Glass Surfaces with New Suction Cup Sign Holder
Plastic Thumbtack Suction Cups efficiently hold cardstock signage on smooth glass surfaces, including counter and cosmetic cases, cooler doors, deli and bakery cases, and windows. Use to promote product specials, seasonal promotions, store policies and more.
Available in multiple styles, all feature a clear plastic thumbtack which holds signs firmly in place. The new adhesive style adds foam tape on the thumbtack for hanging signage on top of the thumbtack for an eye-catching layered effect.
Clear vinyl suction cups measure 1-3/4" diameter, with thumbtacks available in standard, standard with foam tape, and heavy-duty styles. The heavy-duty style has integrated barbs for extra holding power.
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. Visit the product web page: Plastic Thumbtack Suction Cup with Adhesive (http://www.ffr.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse