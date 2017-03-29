 
Dress for Success Denver Launches "Open Door Project" in Celebration of National Volunteer Month

Local Nonprofit Invites Denver Community to Share their Volunteer Spirit, Uplifting Women In-Need
 
 
#OpenDoorProject
#OpenDoorProject
 
DENVER - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Dress for Success encourages the most vulnerable women seeking employment the opportunity to represent their best selves. This mission is the inspiration behind the "Open Door Project (http://www.dfsopendoorproject.org)" (#OpenDoorProject), launching today, April 4th, as a grassroots movement that encourages the Denver community to share stories of women empowerment on social media and to donate funds, their talents, and professional clothing to the organization.

#OpenDoorProject celebrates 20 years of Dress for Success®  history and honors the 1,000,000 women served around the world—including the 11,000 served in Colorado. As part of the Dress for Success family, the Denver community is invited to join the conversation on April 4th sharing their own stories to ensure that all doors are open for all women.

To share a story of someone who opened the door for you, simply:

SNAP A PIC of your shoe holding a door open.
POST, TAG AND THANK A WOMAN who opened the door for you.
TAG US and make sure to include @dressforsuccess and #OpenDoorProject in your posts and encourage others to join at www.dfsopendoorproject.org

Dress for Success Denver has been empowering women for 11 years through one-on-one counseling, job readiness training, post-employment networking and encouragement.

Join the Dress for Success #OpenDoorProject movement by:

·       Volunteering at an upcoming Dress for Success Denver event

·       Donating handbags and professional "interview appropriate" clothing

·       Making a monetary contribution (http://www.dfsopendoorproject.org) to support the Professional Women's Group, a job retention program that helps women get the job - keep the job and grow in their careers

About Dress for Success Denver

Dress for Success Denver helps women find positions that offer a livable wage and a career path; programs that help them keep their jobs and succeed in both life and work. https://denver.dressforsuccess.org, check out their video, https://vimeo.com/188596859/496a8a70f5 or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DressforSuccessDenver/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/DFSDenver) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/dfsdenver/).



