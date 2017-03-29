News By Tag
New Coloring Book Shares Inspirational Quotes by Women
The notable women featured in this book were activists, advocates, authors, humanitarians, lecturers, novelists, poets, pioneers, scientists, and more. The appendix shares brief profiles of these extraordinary trailblazers and wonderful women all.
These doodle images provide plenty of enjoyment, inspiration and relaxation. "We are very honored to publish this inspirational doodle quote book that shares so many wonderful quotes from women and their words of wisdom—all in one place. In addition, we hope that the book provides coloring fun for everyone," says Kathleen Welton, Publisher of AKA Associates.
About Doodle Art Alley Books
The Mom's Choice Awards® has honored Doodle Art Alley Books with a Gold Recipient Seal of Approval, including Imagination Will Take You Everywhere, Mistakes Are Proof That You Are Trying, and Attitude is Everything as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services.
AKA Associates is the publisher of the award-winning Doodle Art Alley Books series of coloring books for all ages. Samantha Snyder is the author and illustrator of books in the series as well as the founder of Doodle Art Alley. For more information visit: www.akabooks.com and www.doodle-art-
