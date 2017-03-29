 
News By Tag
* Taters Movie Cheetos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Makati City
  Metro Manila
  Philippines
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029


First Cheetos Snackfest in Asia hits Ph Cinemas

Taters and Cheetos join forces and launch the first Cheetos Snackfest in Asia celebrated in cinemas around the Philippines
 
 
Taters Cheetos Snack Fest makes waves around Ph cinemas nationwide
Taters Cheetos Snack Fest makes waves around Ph cinemas nationwide
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Taters Movie Cheetos

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Makati City - Metro Manila - Philippines

Subject:
* Products

MAKATI CITY, Philippines - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- What's the buzz about Cheetofied Taters?

Word about an intercourse of 2 favorite snack brands has been spreading fast across pinoy digital natives.

Celebrity moviegoers and Taters fans are all talking about the hip new Cheetos-Taters snack fest.  I actually attended the official launch party held in Glorietta 2 Activity Center, Makati. The likes of celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles share the love with Cheetofied Taters munchies

Taters Cheetos Snack Fest

According to some group of bloggers , who attended the launch party, fans of Cheetos and Taters are truly in for a treat; "It's 2 snack giants coming together and when they unite .. you get an explosion of this yummy indulgence that we are all enjoying." they said.

"The Cheetos Snack Fest is a celebration of snack innovation from coming from two snack giants–Taters and Cheetos", said Taters Marketing head Brian Tanchanco.

Cheetos and Taters are decades old purveyors of American snacks; Cheetos being a household name in cheese snacks and Taters being the authority on entertainment snacks in the country since 1994. So the guys at Taters and Pepsi excitingly brought together a powerful tandem of household snacking favorites.

"Cheetos has always been the go to cheese snack so when we found out that Pepsi Philippines was bringing the product into the country, we simply couldn't let the opportunity pass. So this is the first snack fest of its kind in Asia because we're not only featuring one, but five 'Cheetofied' snacks."

Tanchanco adds that this is also the first time that a special Taters dip was made of Cheetos.

Guests in the party were all treated to free flowing Cheetos flavor infused Taters products. A popular product is Crunch n Pop which is an exciting combination of Cheetos flovored Taters Superpop and Cheetos Crunches. Another popular favorite was the Cheetos Chik-a-Chips , which is a cheesy mix of chicken fingers, Cheetos Crunchy, Cheetos Tater Chips.

The event had fun and games that helped make the launch party as crazy, crunchy and cheesy it can be.  There were several game areas such as a sumo wrestling area and a pool full of Cheetos.

Among the VIP attendees were business family friends led by Taters and Pepsi head honchos : Annie Tanchanco, Marvin Taningco, Paolo Pineda, Brian Tanchanco, Ina Tanchanco, Elena de Castro, Jonina Tanchanco, John Paul C. Tanchanco, Cookie de Castro, Mio de Castro, Sonny Tanchanco, John Gaddi. Showbiz personalities Aubrey Miles, Regine Tolentino, Antonette Tauz, Bb.  Pilipinas Universe Shamcey Supsop , Troy Montero, Stefanie Sol, Aliyah Parcs, Sanya Smith, Vince Hizon and many more celebrities, fashion models and sports personalities  were also spotted during the event.

Some guests  cheetofied their experience by joining the games on stage.  The dangerously protective Chester the Cheetah helped liven up the mood with a dance number to compliment the games, freebies and trivias creating a fun loving atmosphere for the Taters family.

The night culminated with everyone celebrating the heavenly good vibes and good food as everyone invited everyone to join the food trip infused into favorite movie theatres nationwide.

The party signifies the official nationwide Taters Cheetos Snack Fest. Limited Cheetofied snacks for Taters and Cheetos lovers across the country can expect to join the festivities. Drop by Taters stores around the Philippines' best cinemas  and join the cheesiness of their exclusive products: Crunch n' Pop, Cheetos Chik-a-Chips, CheetosFish 'n Chips, Cheetos Bbq Crunch Dog, Crunchy Overload.

Facebook Video Text: Taters Cheetos Snack Fest Launch Party

<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ftaters.snack%2Fvideos%2F1441440575889042%2F&show_text=0&width=560" width="560" height="315" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allowFullScreen="true"></iframe>

)

The cheesy fun doesn't stop in Taters stores because the Cheetos Snack Fest has loads of surprises on Taters'

Just checkout #ilovetaters hashtag in instagram http://twaz.org/hashtag/ilovetaters

The likes of celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles share the love with Cheetofied Taters munchy uploaded by @troymontero https://youtu.be/4W1oQxOlE84



Facebook and Instagram accounts, so make sure to go online and follow (@taters.snackleague) or hashtag #ilovetaters. Taters stores are located in key mall cinemas across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Contact
Taters Enterprises Inc. / Brian Tanchanco
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:Taters Enterprises Inc.
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:Taters Movie Cheetos
Industry:Food
Location:Makati City - Metro Manila - Philippines
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share