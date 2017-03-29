News By Tag
First Cheetos Snackfest in Asia hits Ph Cinemas
Taters and Cheetos join forces and launch the first Cheetos Snackfest in Asia celebrated in cinemas around the Philippines
Word about an intercourse of 2 favorite snack brands has been spreading fast across pinoy digital natives.
Celebrity moviegoers and Taters fans are all talking about the hip new Cheetos-Taters snack fest. I actually attended the official launch party held in Glorietta 2 Activity Center, Makati. The likes of celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles share the love with Cheetofied Taters munchies
Taters Cheetos Snack Fest
According to some group of bloggers , who attended the launch party, fans of Cheetos and Taters are truly in for a treat; "It's 2 snack giants coming together and when they unite .. you get an explosion of this yummy indulgence that we are all enjoying." they said.
"The Cheetos Snack Fest is a celebration of snack innovation from coming from two snack giants–Taters and Cheetos", said Taters Marketing head Brian Tanchanco.
Cheetos and Taters are decades old purveyors of American snacks; Cheetos being a household name in cheese snacks and Taters being the authority on entertainment snacks in the country since 1994. So the guys at Taters and Pepsi excitingly brought together a powerful tandem of household snacking favorites.
"Cheetos has always been the go to cheese snack so when we found out that Pepsi Philippines was bringing the product into the country, we simply couldn't let the opportunity pass. So this is the first snack fest of its kind in Asia because we're not only featuring one, but five 'Cheetofied' snacks."
Tanchanco adds that this is also the first time that a special Taters dip was made of Cheetos.
Guests in the party were all treated to free flowing Cheetos flavor infused Taters products. A popular product is Crunch n Pop which is an exciting combination of Cheetos flovored Taters Superpop and Cheetos Crunches. Another popular favorite was the Cheetos Chik-a-Chips , which is a cheesy mix of chicken fingers, Cheetos Crunchy, Cheetos Tater Chips.
The event had fun and games that helped make the launch party as crazy, crunchy and cheesy it can be. There were several game areas such as a sumo wrestling area and a pool full of Cheetos.
Among the VIP attendees were business family friends led by Taters and Pepsi head honchos : Annie Tanchanco, Marvin Taningco, Paolo Pineda, Brian Tanchanco, Ina Tanchanco, Elena de Castro, Jonina Tanchanco, John Paul C. Tanchanco, Cookie de Castro, Mio de Castro, Sonny Tanchanco, John Gaddi. Showbiz personalities Aubrey Miles, Regine Tolentino, Antonette Tauz, Bb. Pilipinas Universe Shamcey Supsop , Troy Montero, Stefanie Sol, Aliyah Parcs, Sanya Smith, Vince Hizon and many more celebrities, fashion models and sports personalities were also spotted during the event.
Some guests cheetofied their experience by joining the games on stage. The dangerously protective Chester the Cheetah helped liven up the mood with a dance number to compliment the games, freebies and trivias creating a fun loving atmosphere for the Taters family.
The night culminated with everyone celebrating the heavenly good vibes and good food as everyone invited everyone to join the food trip infused into favorite movie theatres nationwide.
The party signifies the official nationwide Taters Cheetos Snack Fest. Limited Cheetofied snacks for Taters and Cheetos lovers across the country can expect to join the festivities. Drop by Taters stores around the Philippines' best cinemas and join the cheesiness of their exclusive products: Crunch n' Pop, Cheetos Chik-a-Chips, CheetosFish 'n Chips, Cheetos Bbq Crunch Dog, Crunchy Overload.
