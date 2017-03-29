News By Tag
Industry Experts Discuss Advantages & Perceived Risks of Shifting Data Analytics to the Cloud
In the article entitled "Big Data and the Cloud--Data Analytics, Security, and Notebooks
"Every business and IT executive should read this article," says Big Data Editor-in-Chief Vasant Dhar, Professor at the Stern School of Business and the Center for Data Science at New York University. "The discussion clarifies when and why analytics in the cloud make sense and the issues businesses are encountering as they deal with or take advantage of big data. The cloud enables new kinds of possibilities, including inexpensive experimentation that allows businesses to configure 'best fit' solutions that satisfy their needs."
Big Data
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers
for establishing authoritative medical and biomedical peer-reviewed journals, including OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology, Journal of Computational Biology, New Space, and 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's more than 80 journals, newsmagazines, and books is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.
