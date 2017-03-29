News By Tag
Zack Academy Partners with National Academy of Floor Covering Training to Offer IICRC Training
Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, NAFCT offers IICRC Introduction to Substrate Subfloor Inspection (ISSI) throughout the United States. The company's next course, Introduction to Substrate Subfloor Inspection (ISSI) is scheduled for September 12th in Stockton, California. ISSI is an introductory, prerequisite course created to teach a basic understanding of substrates and sub-floors as they relate to finish floor coverings. This course was developed for individuals engaged in inspecting, installing, creating and/or interpreting specifications, and for other related professions.
"National Academy of Floor Covering Training is a great addition to the Zack Academy Network and boasts a wide array of IICRC training throughout the United States. We look forward to a long-term relationship as we both continue to help train IICRC professionals,"
About National Academy of Floor Covering Training:
National Academy of Floor Covering Training is a certifying body for CFI - Certified Floorcovering Installers, IICRC and others. At NAFCT, students thrive under the mentorship and training provided by nationally and internationally-
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (https://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;
