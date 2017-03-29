 
Zack Academy Partners with National Academy of Floor Covering Training to Offer IICRC Training

 
 
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national marketplace for certification and training classes, announced today that it has partnered with National Academy of Floor Covering Training (NAFCT) to expand its IICRC training schedule.

Based in Neenah, Wisconsin, NAFCT offers IICRC Introduction to Substrate Subfloor Inspection (ISSI) throughout the United States. The company's next course, Introduction to Substrate Subfloor Inspection (ISSI) is scheduled for September 12th in Stockton, California. ISSI is an introductory, prerequisite course created to teach a basic understanding of substrates and sub-floors as they relate to finish floor coverings. This course was developed for individuals engaged in inspecting, installing, creating and/or interpreting specifications, and for other related professions.

"National Academy of Floor Covering Training is a great addition to the Zack Academy Network and boasts a wide array of IICRC training throughout the United States. We look forward to a long-term relationship as we both continue to help train IICRC professionals," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

About National Academy of Floor Covering Training:

National Academy of Floor Covering Training is a certifying body for CFI - Certified Floorcovering Installers, IICRC and others. At NAFCT, students thrive under the mentorship and training provided by nationally and internationally-recognized instructors. NAFCT mentoring has a vital role in ongoing student training. Student guidance in real life scenarios ensures success and industry advancement.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (https://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Contact
Peter Sfraga
***@zackacademy.com
End
Source:Zack Academy, Inc.
Email:***@zackacademy.com Email Verified
