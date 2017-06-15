News By Tag
MHRA & FDA to explore In Vitro Diagnostics regulations in the EU & USA
Through a series of presentations from handpicked industry experts and Notified Bodies, the 2017 event will prepare attendees for the challenging times ahead and how to comply with regulatory requirements to ensure direct access to market ensuring the continued growing demand for use and innovation of IVDs over the next decade and beyond.
In line with this, SMi has announced that the MHRA & the FDA will both be presenting key discussions about In Vitro Diagnostics regulations within the EU & USA.
On day one Adrian Bartlett, Medical Devices and EU Policy Manager from MHRA will provide attendees with his presentation on 'A closer look at the new EU regulations on in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices'. He will highlight the main changes occurring as well as discuss the key challenges from a competent authority perspective and discuss how to comply with timelines.
Alberto Gutierrez, Deputy Director of IVD, Office of In Vitro Diagnostic Device Evaluation and Safety from FDA will be presenting on day two of the conference on 'In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation in USA'. Alberto will explore: In-vitro diagnostic classification, pre-market and post-market requirements in USA, product life cycle: modifications and new product development and prescription vs over the counter requirements.
MHRA and FDA will be joined by LNE/GMED North America, LRQA, TÜV SÜD, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, DEKRA and more
In Vitro Diagnostics
14-15 June 2017
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum
