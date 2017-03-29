 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029

Elevate Benefits, creator of brokerSpotlight™, Announces Relationship with Citrix

brokerSpotlight™ members to receive exclusive discounts on Citrix ShareFileand RightSignature products
 
 
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Elevate Benefits, creator of brokerSpotlight™, today announced a new relationship with Citrix, a leader in file sync and share solutions that enable brokers to send secure, large files and encrypted emails from anywhere.

This relationship provides brokerSpotlight™ employer and broker members access to ShareFile and RightSignature Citrix solutions for a 10 percent lifetime discount.

"We are looking forward to the opportunity to support brokerSpotlight members in their effort to build a secure, compliant business," said Grant Kitching, senior product line director of Emerging Initiatives and Business Development for Citrix. "With Citrix ShareFile offerings, brokerSpotlight™ members can stay ahead of the latest technology advancements and trends impacting the insurance industry that can protect the privacy of their data and maximize their bottom line."

"We are very excited to welcome Citrix as a premier partner for our members," said David Churchill, Chief Revenue Officer for Elevate Benefits. "With their industry knowledge and expertise, Citrix is uniquely qualified to support our members as they seek to properly comply with data sharing requirements and build the most compliant insurance practice possible, a crucial step toward ensuring their clients they are an excellent broker choice."

For more information on this new partnership, please visit https://www.brokerspotlight.com/ or contact David Churchill at 720-371-5715 or dchurchill@elevatebenefits.com

About brokerSpotlight™
brokerSpotlight™, created by Elevate Benefits LLC, was born from the belief that employee benefits are of profound importance to employers and employees. However, far too many employers are largely in the dark about what value their company and employees receive from their benefits. The brokerSpotlight.com website offers simple tools for employers to find brokers, compare options and hire the right broker for their unique needs. From the broker perspective, brokerSpotlight™ is a place to share their value, get found, and grow their business by connecting with employers and finding solutions that benefit their clients and business. To learn more about brokerSpotlight™ visit www.brokerspotlight.com

