Elevate Benefits, creator of brokerSpotlight™, Announces Relationship with Citrix
brokerSpotlight™ members to receive exclusive discounts on Citrix ShareFileand RightSignature products
This relationship provides brokerSpotlight™
"We are looking forward to the opportunity to support brokerSpotlight members in their effort to build a secure, compliant business," said Grant Kitching, senior product line director of Emerging Initiatives and Business Development for Citrix. "With Citrix ShareFile offerings, brokerSpotlight™
"We are very excited to welcome Citrix as a premier partner for our members," said David Churchill, Chief Revenue Officer for Elevate Benefits. "With their industry knowledge and expertise, Citrix is uniquely qualified to support our members as they seek to properly comply with data sharing requirements and build the most compliant insurance practice possible, a crucial step toward ensuring their clients they are an excellent broker choice."
For more information on this new partnership, please visit https://www.brokerspotlight.com/
About brokerSpotlight™
brokerSpotlight™
Contact
David Churchill
***@elevatebenefits.com
