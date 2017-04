More Bass, Inc. Partners with Studio DMI to provide world class production, marketing and education services for artists and DJs

End

-- More Bass, Inc. announced today its partnership with Las Vegas-based Studio DMI and its Alliance platform to provide world class production, marketing and education services to artists and DJs.More Bass Founder and CEO Scott Weber commented on the partnership,Ronnie Lee, CEO and founder of Studio DMI, stated, "More Bass, Inc. ( www.MoreBass.com ) is a social music and event platform designed to help artists and fans listen, interact, promote and discover in one place. The mission of More Bass, Inc. is to solve music industry fragmentation by providing the social features of Facebook and the streaming capabilities of Pandora with an AI discovery engine to create the first true social music hybrid.Creating a double entendre with two different languages, 'studio' translates to 'study,' in the native tongue of Italian-born sound engineer Luca Pretolesi. Studio DMI is a premier mixing and mastering company that specializes in dance music. Our list of clients spans the globe and includes both veterans as well as rising stars in the EDM world. Our success has much to do with offering our clients a level of quality and attention beyond traditional studios.Studio DMI isn't just a studio where the world's top dance music artists come to have Grammy-nominated engineer Luca Pretolesi or Scott Banks mix and master instant club bangers. They also provide opportunities for driven individuals tothrough their education and ALLIANCE programs with a deep passion to share knowledge, to aid in taking a growing artist career to the next level. Visit https://studiodmi.com/ to learn more.The ALLIANCE is a networking and mentorship program provided by Studio DMI. It offers essential tools needed to climb the success ladder in the music industry, more specifically dance music. Learn more about The ALLIANCE at https://studiodmi.com/ category/the- alliance/