More Bass, Inc. Partners with Studio DMI to provide world class production, marketing and education services for artists and DJs
More Bass Founder and CEO Scott Weber commented on the partnership, "More Bass is proud to announce that we will be partnering with Studio DMI's Alliance to provide a world class educational component to More Bass Members. Studio DMI is a renowned mixing and mastering studio that has worked with best in class in the music industry, including Steve Aoki, Diplo, Gareth Emery, Borgeous and many other internationally acclaimed producers.
The Alliance Program is a must have for anyone wanting to take their production or mixing skills to the highest level, and we are thrilled to provide our members with competitively priced educational packages, courtesy of our partnership. Together, More Bass and Studio DMI will provide the best platform and services to find, develop and market the best new talents in the industry."
Ronnie Lee, CEO and founder of Studio DMI, stated, "A collaboration between Studio DMI's Alliance program and More Bass creates a complete platform for artists to not only develop the ability to create music in a professional manner but to get their music heard."
About More Bass
More Bass, Inc. (www.MoreBass.com) is a social music and event platform designed to help artists and fans listen, interact, promote and discover in one place. The mission of More Bass, Inc. is to solve music industry fragmentation by providing the social features of Facebook and the streaming capabilities of Pandora with an AI discovery engine to create the first true social music hybrid.
About Studio DMI:
Creating a double entendre with two different languages, 'studio' translates to 'study,' in the native tongue of Italian-born sound engineer Luca Pretolesi. Studio DMI is a premier mixing and mastering company that specializes in dance music. Our list of clients spans the globe and includes both veterans as well as rising stars in the EDM world. Our success has much to do with offering our clients a level of quality and attention beyond traditional studios.
Studio DMI isn't just a studio where the world's top dance music artists come to have Grammy-nominated engineer Luca Pretolesi or Scott Banks mix and master instant club bangers. They also provide opportunities for driven individuals to Make Music Better through their education and ALLIANCE programs with a deep passion to share knowledge, to aid in taking a growing artist career to the next level. Visit https://studiodmi.com/
About The ALLIANCE:
The ALLIANCE is a networking and mentorship program provided by Studio DMI. It offers essential tools needed to climb the success ladder in the music industry, more specifically dance music. Learn more about The ALLIANCE at https://studiodmi.com/
