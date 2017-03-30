 
Eating Europe wins in 2017 FoodTrekking Awards

 
 
LONDON, England - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Eating Europe Tours has been named Best Food/Beverage Tour Operations (Land) by the World Food Travel Association. In the second year of its Foodtrekking Awards, the WFTA recognized Eating Europe Tours as a leader in the category of short and long-term food or beverage tours.

"Experiencing the local food culture is one of the most memorable parts of any holiday, and we're thrilled and honored to have been selected by the WTFA for our outstanding food tours across Europe!" says Kenny Dunn, founder and Managing Director of Eating Europe Tours.

Rather than another Top 10 or best restaurants list, the FoodTrekking Awards are unique in that they fill a void of recognition of experience excellence in 13 categories within the food and beverage tourism industry. Food and beverage is the fastest-growing sector of travel, which itself is one of the world's largest and most economically significant industries.

The judging panel included experts in culinary tourism, slow food movement, and business owners. Each judge reviewed two different applicants according to established criteria in a confidential review process.

---ENDS---

About Eating Europe Tours
The company (http://www.eatingeuropetours.com/) was founded in Rome in 2011 by American native, Kenny Dunn. His informal culinary strolls with friends and family became the Taste of Testaccio Food Tour focusing on real food, real people, and real neighborhoods. In 2013 another two tours in Rome (http://www.eatingitalyfoodtours.com/) were added, so was the first London Food Tour (http://www.eatinglondontours.co.uk/) in the city's hip East End. Since then, Eating Europe Tours has also successfully launched in Amsterdam (http://www.eatingamsterdamtours.com/) and Prague (http://www.eatingpraguetours.com/).
The company's mission is to leave travelers with an unparalleled, non-touristy, food-related experience in undiscovered neighborhoods across Europe.

About The World Food Travel Association (WFTA)
The World Food Travel Association (WFTA) is a non-profit and non-governmental organization (NGO) and is recognized as the world's leading authority on food tourism. Its mission is to drive economic development for the food, drink, travel and hospitality trade. The Association was founded in 2003 by its Executive Director Erik Wolf and today brings innovative food tourism solutions and thought leadership to 48,000+ industry professionals in 139 countries. Learn more at www.WorldFoodTravel.org.

For more information or images, please contact:
Wibke Carter - PR Manager
Ph: 0044 7475 469746
wibke@eatingeuropetours.com
www.eatingeuropetours.com

Eating Europe Tours
***@eatingeuropetours.com
