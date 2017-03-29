 
AuditFile Joins the Microsoft Cloud Storage Partner Program

Cloud-based, All-in-One Audit Automation Solution Integrates with Microsoft Office Online to Give Users Greater Flexibility in Creating, Editing and Managing Workpapers
 
 
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- AuditFile, Inc. today announced integration for its award-winning audit automation software with Microsoft Office Online, giving A&A professionals greater flexibility in creating, editing and managing workpapers within AuditFile. Microsoft is making this possible with its Cloud Storage Partner Program, which enables cloud solution providers like AuditFile to integrate with Office Online.

The enhancement empowers AuditFile users to dynamically create and edit files with the .xlsx and .docx extensions from within AuditFile's cloud environment, without the need to download or use desktop Office tools. Additionally, multiple users can work on the files in real-time without creating version conflicts or "lock-out" situations. When multiple users are editing a file, each can see who else is in the file, as well as any changes or comments as they are made. Lastly, there is no need to create or manage multiple Microsoft accounts, as the powerful Office Online tools are built into the AuditFile Workpaper Manager.

"Our goal is to deliver easy-to-use, cloud-based tools that give audit professionals the flexibility to work when, where and how they choose," said Kevin Bong, founder and Chief Operating Officer at AuditFile. "Allowing users to take advantage of the capabilities of Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel from their browsers within AuditFile is a natural extension of this vision. We plan to continue to build on this integration, looking for practical ways to apply and extend that functionality to enhance the customer experience."

Rob Howard, director, Office 365 Ecosystem, Microsoft Corp. said, "We are excited to have AuditFile's participation in the Cloud Storage Partner Program to further extend the availability of Microsoft Office 365 to AuditFile users. It's a unique integration that connects AuditFile technology directly to Office Online, so that customers have a great experience for reading and editing Office documents stored within their environment."

AuditFile is an easy-to-use, scalable solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with other cloud-based tools used in the firm. AuditFile's secure audit automation solution gives practitioners all the tools needed to perform efficient, quality engagements for audits, reviews and compilations profitably, including:

·         • Real-time audit progress tracking mapped to the chosen audit program through easy-to-read dashboards and real-time notifications;

·         • Wiley Advantage Audit's industry-specific modules with risk-based planning tools, audit program, and completed materials for a sample company, including sample client letters;

·         • Integrated workflow linking planning, programs, workpapers, and the trial balance in one complete solution;

·         • And automated planning tools for key areas such as risk management, materiality, internal controls, and ratio analysis, that flow through to applicable program areas.

About AuditFile
Founded by CPAs in 2011, AuditFile, Inc. delivered the profession's first completely cloud-based audit automation solution to help firms of all sizes perform audits more efficiently and effectively. AuditFile is designed to give auditors a simple, yet sophisticated solution that combines workpaper and trial balance management, audit workflow, and methodology in an open platform that easily integrates with the firm's existing programs and technology environment. For more information, visit www.auditfile.com.

Contact
Erika Schonberg
AuditFile, Inc.
***@auditfile.com
