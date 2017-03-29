"Surrender" Accepted Into The Upcoming MCNY International Short Film Festival

The indie short film continues to collect accolades and acknowledgement

-- Saga Flight Entertainment is overjoyed to announce that their short film "Surrender", which tells the story of an alcoholic whose sanity begins to slip away from him, has selected to be included in the MCNY International Short Film Festival.This year's festival theme is "Think Globally, Film Locally". Selections will be screened on April 7from 5 PM-9 PM at 60 West Street in New York City."Surrender" has also been chosen as an official selection at Top Shorts andthe Sunderland Shorts Film Festival—which will both take place in May—in addition to recently winning "Best Narrative Short" at the LA Film Awards. More information can be found on www.DrinksOrDemons.com.The annual MCNY Short Film Festival aims to show the very best in high-quality, diverse, independent cinema from NY, the surrounding area and around the world.Formed by seasoned short film guru Tom Hoover in 2012, Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way.