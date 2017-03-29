 
News By Tag
* Indie Film
* Nyc
* Addiction
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
4321
March 2017
313029


"Surrender" Accepted Into The Upcoming MCNY International Short Film Festival

The indie short film continues to collect accolades and acknowledgement
 
NEW YORK - April 4, 2017 - PRLog -- Saga Flight Entertainment is overjoyed to announce that their short film "Surrender", which tells the story of an alcoholic whose sanity begins to slip away from him, has selected to be included in the MCNY International Short Film Festival.

This year's festival theme is "Think Globally, Film Locally". Selections will be screened on April 7th from 5 PM-9 PM at 60 West Street in New York City.

"Surrender" has also been chosen as an official selection at Top Shorts andthe Sunderland Shorts Film Festival—which will both take place in May—in addition to recently winning "Best Narrative Short" at the LA Film Awards. More information can be found on www.DrinksOrDemons.com.

About The MCNY International Short Film Festival:

The annual MCNY Short Film Festival aims to show the very best in high-quality, diverse, independent cinema from NY, the surrounding area and around the world.

About Saga Flight Entertainment:

Formed by seasoned short film guru Tom Hoover in 2012, Saga Flight aims to foster creativity across all mediums and to develop cinematic experiences that engage viewers in an insightful, interactive way.

Contact
Bree Steinbronn
***@steinbronnandco.com
End
Source:Saga Flight
Email:***@steinbronnandco.com Email Verified
Tags:Indie Film, Nyc, Addiction
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Steinbronn + Co PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 04, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share