News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pimcore is all set to be a part of MidMarket CIO Forum
The technology conference, which brings together leading global executives and solution providers under one roof, will see Pimcore engage with enterprises wanting to adopt an agile approach, expedite delivery process and redefine their customer experience.
Pimcore will be talking about encountering enterprise challenges to create a more efficient business environment with its solutions like:
Product Information Management
Master Data Management
Web Content Management
Digital Asset Management
Digital Commerce
The promptness to deliver to the customers is fast becoming the premise for automation. Having delivered enterprise solutions to brands like GANT, IKEA, Burger King, Shoes.com, Gogo and many more in the past, Pimcore, with its consolidated platforms, can help organizations embark on a digital transformation journey.
Midmarket organizations are invited to connect with Pimcore's representatives for networking, gathering marketing insights and to explore fitting solutions for their enterprise. Pimcore is uniquely placed to boost digital innovation, meet enterprise challenges and help organizations remain on top of their game.
For more information, please visit the link: https://www.pimcore.org/
About Pimcore:
Pimcore is an award-winning consolidated open source platform for product information management (PIM), web content management (CMS), digital asset management (DAM) and e-commerce. Pimcore GmbH is a subsidiary of the elements Group, a leading full-service digital company in Austria. Established in 2013, Pimcore GmbH is the true home of some of the brightest minds in content management, digital asset management, product information management and e-commerce.
About MidMarket CIO Forum:
Midmarket CIO Forum is an engaging, informative, and social venue for IT Executives and Solution Providers who are focused on technologies for the midmarket. For more information, please visit the link: http://midmarketcioforum.boardroomevents.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse