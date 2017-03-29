News By Tag
Curatronic Ltd. announces a limited time offer on their Biomove stroke rehabilitation devices
Up to 40% discount on The Biomove 3000 and the Biomove 5000 systems
The Biomove devices combine an advanced form of biofeedback with electrical muscle stimulation to re-educate muscles. While you may start training with the Biomove system at any point during your post-stroke rehabilitation, the earlier you begin, the more effectively you will restore your muscle activity.
Then Biomove 3000 is a home device designed for easy use by the patient, when some voluntary movement is still left. If there is hardly any movement left, the Biomove 5000 is the right choice.
The Biomove 5000 Pro device is the latest innovation for use both at home and by a therapist in a clinical setting. It is also used for muscle rehabilitation after spinal cord injury and cerebral palsy. The pro device can measure even very weak EMG signals with its superior detector.
The Biomove device picks up the very small electrical signals that are still left when trying to move a muscle, and amplifies them so they respond as originally instructed by the brain signal. The patient uses this advanced method of biofeedback and cognitive re-learning to rehabilitate muscles and re-teach the central nervous system which part of the brain to activate.
The Biomove devices have been cleared by the FDA and are CE certified according to the European Medical Device Directive.
Discounts are time limited, for more info visit http://www.biomove.com
Curatronic also manufactures Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy devices (PEMF) http://www.curatronic.com
