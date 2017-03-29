News By Tag
Reliance Communications-Aircel Deal Gets Green Signal from CCI
Once all the formalities are closed, the company and the present shareholders of Aircel will enjoy 50% shareholding in Aircel Ltd, as confirmed by RCom. For the merged entity required approvals from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges BSE & NSE have come through. The company has also filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the same.
With the help of this merger, Aircel will be able to reduce its cumulative debt by Rs 4,000 crore (USD 600 million). Reliance Communications too will be able to cut down their debt by Rs. 20,000 crore (USD 3 billion) on closing in 2017. Both the companies will transfer Rs 14,000 crore of debt each to the joint venture, taking the total debt of the new company to Rs 28,000 crore.
This merger was announced last year in September with the view to create India's 3rd-biggest mobile phone operator with asset base of 65,000 crore and net worth of Rs 35,000 crore. RCom and Aircel Ltd (Maxis Communications Berhad) will enjoy 50% share in the newly formulated company with equal representation on board and integral committees.
Reference Link: http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/
Website Link: http://www.relianceada.com/
